According to scientists, the ‘Dana’ storm has redirected the cold winds towards the Himalayas. As a result, the impact of cold weather in North India has been reduced. However, it is predicted that harsh cold weather will start from November 15.

In Mau district, today’s weather is expected to have a maximum temperature of 28 degrees and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees. The sky will be partially cloudy throughout the day, and there may be drizzle in some areas. However, the weather will remain mostly dry.

Farmers are worried about the possibility of rain, as it can damage the paddy crop and delay the sowing of Rabi crops. If it rains, farmers may incur losses.