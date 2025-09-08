Maharashtra Cancels Recognition of 23 Schools

The Maharashtra government has revoked the recognition of 23 English-medium residential schools run for students of the Dhangar Community (Dhangar Community School). This action follows the discovery of alleged irregularities. A senior official stated that 20 of these schools are located in Jalna district, two in Beed, and one in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
These schools were established in 2024 under the Rajmata Yeshwantrao Holkar English Medium Residential Education Scheme. The scheme aimed to provide students with free accommodation, meals, and quality education. Initially, 5,500 students were enrolled, with a target of adding 10,000 new students annually.
However, inspections conducted by departmental officials between 11 and 14 July revealed serious irregularities. The official reported that several schools, despite receiving government grants, failed to provide students with adequate housing or basic amenities like meals. This matter came to light after social workers Suresh Kale and Somnath Kale from Ambad filed a complaint with the department.
Subsequently, the Other Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department took stringent action, issuing an order on 1 September to revoke the recognition of the 23 schools. The department clarified that affected students will not be deprived of education. They will be accommodated in nearby recognised schools to ensure their studies are not disrupted.
While this decision is considered crucial for ensuring quality education and transparency, it has also caused concern among thousands of students and their parents. Attention is now focused on how and when the government will provide alternative arrangements for the affected children.
The scheme aimed to provide students with free accommodation and quality education, but in reality, in many places, government funds were misappropriated by showing schools and students only on paper. A detailed investigation into this entire matter is underway.