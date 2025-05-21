Naxal Encounter: 27 rebels killed in Narayanpur, Raju with bounty over ₹1 crore feared dead, one jawan martyred

It is being reported that Basav Raju, a notorious Naxalite with a bounty of ₹1.5 crore on his head, was killed in the encounter. Naxal commander Rupesh and several other senior Naxalite leaders are also reported to have been killed. It should be noted that Basav Raju took command of the Naxal organisation in November 2018, after Ganpati. Police officials currently state that the encounter between security forces and Naxalites is ongoing in the Abujhmad region of the district.
Information Received about the Presence of Senior Cadres Police received information that Basava Raju, a Politburo member and General Secretary of the Naxalite organisation, was present in the Boter area of Abujhmad. Following this, DRG personnel from four districts – Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur, and Kondagaon – were deployed for an anti-Naxal operation. A fierce encounter ensued between the two sides. Reports indicate that more than 27 Naxalites have been killed in this encounter.
It is being reported that the number of Naxalites killed may rise further. Reports also suggest the recovery of several Naxalite bodies and a large number of weapons.
Over 26 Naxalites Killed: Home Minister Vijay Sharma
Arun Saw’s Statement on the Reported Killing of Naxalites
Abujhmad: A Long-Time Centre of Naxal Violence The Abujhmad region of Bastar division, particularly in Chhattisgarh, has been a centre of Naxal violence for a long time. The state government has intensified its anti-Naxal operations. This encounter is being seen as a significant success in the government’s efforts. The government aims to restore peace to the area.