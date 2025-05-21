Naxal Encounter: 27 rebels killed in Narayanpur, Raju with bounty over ₹1 crore feared dead, one jawan martyred

It is being reported that Basav Raju, a notorious Naxalite with a bounty of ₹1.5 crore on his head, was killed in the encounter. Naxal commander Rupesh and several other senior Naxalite leaders are also reported to have been killed. It should be noted that Basav Raju took command of the Naxal organisation in November 2018, after Ganpati. Police officials currently state that the encounter between security forces and Naxalites is ongoing in the Abujhmad region of the district.

Information Received about the Presence of Senior Cadres Police received information that Basava Raju, a Politburo member and General Secretary of the Naxalite organisation, was present in the Boter area of Abujhmad. Following this, DRG personnel from four districts – Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur, and Kondagaon – were deployed for an anti-Naxal operation. A fierce encounter ensued between the two sides. Reports indicate that more than 27 Naxalites have been killed in this encounter.