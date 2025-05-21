script25 Naxals Killed in Narayanpur Encounter; Firing Continues | Latest News | Patrika News
25 Naxals Killed in Narayanpur Encounter; Firing Continues

Narayanpur Naxal Encounter: A major operation is underway by DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel against Naxalites in Narayanpur district. Firing has been intermittent since 10 am this morning. Reports indicate that 25 Naxalites have been killed so far.

Narayanpur May 21, 2025 / 11:48 am

Patrika Desk

Narayanpur Naxal Encounter: Chhattisgarh’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel have launched a major operation against Naxalites in Narayanpur. A fierce encounter is underway between security forces and Naxalites in the Mad area. Reports suggest that 25 Naxalites, including a Central Committee (CC) member, have been killed, though official confirmation is awaited.
According to reports, security forces have surrounded top Naxalite commanders in Abujhmad. DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon are present at the scene. Firing is ongoing from both sides. There are reports that a CC or Politburo member of the Naxalites is trapped, which could lead to a significant success for the security forces.

Encounter Ongoing Since Morning

According to information received, the DRG joint force launched a major operation based on intelligence about a large cadre of Naxalites from the Mad division. This morning, DRG personnel from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon had set out for a search operation in Abujhmad. They encountered Naxalites, leading to an exchange of fire. The security forces have reportedly killed 25 Naxalites.
Reports also suggest that Rupesh, the in-charge of the Northwest Sub-Divisional, is caught in the encounter. Three letters have already been issued regarding peace talks. DRG personnel from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon are currently present at the scene.

AK-47s and Other Heavy Weapons Recovered

AK-47s, Insas rifles, and other automatic weapons have reportedly been recovered from the encounter site. This suggests that the killed Naxalites may have been associated with the organisation’s hardcore fighting squads.

Narayanpur Naxal Encounter: Naxalite Casualties May Rise

Currently, there is no official confirmation from the administration or police regarding the number of Naxalites killed in the encounter or the capture/killing of any senior leader. The number of Naxalites killed in this fierce encounter may increase. Search operations are ongoing in the area, and we await official information.

