25 Naxals Killed in Narayanpur Encounter; Firing Continues

According to reports, security forces have surrounded top Naxalite commanders in Abujhmad. DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon are present at the scene. Firing is ongoing from both sides. There are reports that a CC or Politburo member of the Naxalites is trapped, which could lead to a significant success for the security forces.

Encounter Ongoing Since Morning According to information received, the DRG joint force launched a major operation based on intelligence about a large cadre of Naxalites from the Mad division. This morning, DRG personnel from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon had set out for a search operation in Abujhmad. They encountered Naxalites, leading to an exchange of fire. The security forces have reportedly killed 25 Naxalites.

Reports also suggest that Rupesh, the in-charge of the Northwest Sub-Divisional, is caught in the encounter. Three letters have already been issued regarding peace talks. DRG personnel from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon are currently present at the scene.

AK-47s and Other Heavy Weapons Recovered AK-47s, Insas rifles, and other automatic weapons have reportedly been recovered from the encounter site. This suggests that the killed Naxalites may have been associated with the organisation’s hardcore fighting squads.