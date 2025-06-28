scriptNaxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur | Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Narayanpur

Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

Security forces achieved a major breakthrough during an anti-Naxal operation. Police arrested Budhru alias Budru, a notorious Naxalite from the Nelnar Area Committee. A reward of ₹5 lakh had been announced for his capture.

NarayanpurJun 28, 2025 / 02:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Wanted Naxalite caught by police (Photo source: Patrika)

Wanted Naxalite caught by police (Photo source: Patrika)

CG Naxal News: Police have arrested Budhru alias Budru Poyam, a notorious Naxalite involved in the attack on the Amadhai Hills security camp. The accused had serious charges registered against him, including murder, IED blasts, road blockades, and displaying banners. A reward of ₹5 lakh had been announced by the government for his capture.
According to reports, on 24 June, during area domination by a joint team of the Orchha police and ITBP personnel in the Orchha police station area, a suspicious individual was apprehended near Japgunda and Rohtad. Interrogation revealed his identity as Budhru Poyam (39 years), a member of the Nelnar Area Committee, resident of Bhatbeda, Orchha police station.
CG Naxal News: Budhru confessed to being an active member of the banned Naxalite organisation and to having carried out several Naxalite crimes, including the Komal Manjhi murder and the attack on the Amadhai Hills camp on 20 July 2020.
He was involved with approximately 20-30 armed Naxalites in the said attack, aiming to attack the police and loot weapons. A case of attempted murder and under the Arms Act has been registered against the arrested Naxalite at Chhotedongar police station, and he has been sent to jail.

News / Narayanpur / Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

Narayanpur

Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

in 5 hours

Jaipur Jewellery Heist: ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Ornaments Stolen in Dramatic Robbery

Special

Jaipur Jewellery Heist: ₹1.5 Crore Worth of Ornaments Stolen in Dramatic Robbery

in 2 hours

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

National News

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

in 4 minutes

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

Bhopal

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

1 hour ago

Latest Narayanpur

Naxal Encounter: 27 rebels killed in Narayanpur, Raju with bounty over ₹1 crore feared dead, one jawan martyred

News

Naxal Encounter: 27 rebels killed in Narayanpur, Raju with bounty over ₹1 crore feared dead, one jawan martyred

1 month ago

25 Naxals Killed in Narayanpur Encounter; Firing Continues

News

25 Naxals Killed in Narayanpur Encounter; Firing Continues

1 month ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.