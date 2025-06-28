Naxalite with ₹5 Lakh Reward Apprehended in Narayanpur

According to reports, on 24 June, during area domination by a joint team of the Orchha police and ITBP personnel in the Orchha police station area, a suspicious individual was apprehended near Japgunda and Rohtad. Interrogation revealed his identity as Budhru Poyam (39 years), a member of the Nelnar Area Committee, resident of Bhatbeda, Orchha police station.

CG Naxal News: Budhru confessed to being an active member of the banned Naxalite organisation and to having carried out several Naxalite crimes, including the Komal Manjhi murder and the attack on the Amadhai Hills camp on 20 July 2020.

He was involved with approximately 20-30 armed Naxalites in the said attack, aiming to attack the police and loot weapons. A case of attempted murder and under the Arms Act has been registered against the arrested Naxalite at Chhotedongar police station, and he has been sent to jail.