Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion: 11 Ministers, Including 4 Congress and 1 RJD, Sworn In

This cabinet includes six new and five old faces.

New Delhi•Dec 05, 2024 / 02:45 pm• Patrika Desk

In Jharkhand, 11 ministers were sworn into the Hemant Soren-led cabinet. The ceremony took place at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, with Governor Santosh Gangwar administering the oath of office and secrecy. The new cabinet includes Deepak Birua, Ramdas Soren, Hafizul Hasan, Sudivya Kumar Sonu, Yogendra Mahato, and Chamra Linda from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Additionally, Dipika Pandey Singh, Irfan Ansari, Radha Krishna Kishore, and Shilpi Neha Tirkey from Congress, and Sanjay Prasad Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also taken the oath.

Ranchi, Jharkhand | JMM MLA Yogendra Prasad, JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar and Congress MLA Shilpi Neha Tirkey take oath as Ministers in the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan Government in the state. pic.twitter.com/DVFKEzn0XB — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024