Major Accident: Speeding Bolero Rams People in Durga Immersion Procession, 2 Dead, 12 Injured

Durga Visarjan Accident: Chaos erupted in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh when a speeding Bolero car ploughed into a Durga idol immersion procession. The incident occurred at Khamariya Mod on the Pawai-Mohandra road, under the jurisdiction of Pawai police station. Locals from Khamariya were proceeding to a pond for the immersion of the Durga idol as part of the Dussehra festival celebrations when the vehicle, travelling from Pawai towards Simariya, lost control and hit the procession.
It is reported that due to excessive speed, the car first hit motorcyclists before swerving uncontrollably into the crowd participating in the immersion procession. The accident caused panic at the scene. Local residents and the police immediately transported the injured to the Pawai health centre. After initial treatment, some critically injured individuals were referred to Katni and Panna. (MP News)
Upon receiving information, Pawai MLA Prahlad Lodhi also arrived at the Pawai health centre. The Katni Collector, Superintendent of Police, Panna Collector, and Superintendent of Police were informed about the incident, and assurances of all possible assistance were given. The driver has been taken into police custody. (MP News)
Panna Superintendent of Police, Nivedita Naidu, who arrived at the scene after being informed, stated that the driver, Devraj, a resident of Simariya, drove the Bolero car in an uncontrolled manner and hit the people going for immersion. Two people have died, and 12 are injured. She added that the driver has been arrested by the police. The matter is under investigation. (MP News)
