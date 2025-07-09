Asia’s oldest female elephant ‘Vatsala’ dies

Asia's oldest elephant, Vatsala passed away on Tuesday at Panna Tiger Reserve. She had been unwell for quite some time and died around 1:30 pm. In the park, she played a crucial role in caring for the calves of other elephants, earning her the affectionate title of "Dadi" (grandmother). The Tiger Reserve management had attempted to get Vatsala recognised as the world's oldest elephant in the Guinness Book of World Records, but lacked the necessary documentary evidence. Currently, the record is held by Lin Wang, an elephant from a zoo in Taiwan, who died at the age of 86.