Asia’s oldest female elephant ‘Vatsala’ dies

Asia's oldest elephant, Vatsala passed away on Tuesday at Panna Tiger Reserve. She had been unwell for quite some time and died around 1:30 pm. In the park, she played a crucial role in caring for the calves of other elephants, earning her the affectionate title of "Dadi" (grandmother). The Tiger Reserve management had attempted to get Vatsala recognised as the world's oldest elephant in the Guinness Book of World Records, but lacked the necessary documentary evidence. Currently, the record is held by Lin Wang, an elephant from a zoo in Taiwan, who died at the age of 86.
The park management expressed grief over the death of its oldest elephant and conducted a proper funeral ceremony for her.
According to wildlife experts, the average lifespan of elephants is 50 to 70 years. By the age of 70, elephants typically lose their tusks. Vatsala had been without tusks since 2000. Born in the Nilambur Forest of Kerala, Vatsala was brought to the Borai Sanctuary in Hoshangabad in 1972, at an estimated age of 50 years.
Wildlife expert Dr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta explains that due to old age, Vatsala developed cataracts in both eyes in February 2020, impairing her vision. Her caretakers would guide her through the jungle by holding her trunk or ears. She was unable to walk long distances without assistance. Even the younger elephants in the herd would help her while walking. Vatsala was known for her calm and sensitive nature.