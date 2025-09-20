Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Panna

Panna Tiger Reserve Reopens to Tourists from October 1

MP News: Panna Tiger Reserve is reopening to tourists from 1 October.

Panna

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

panna tiger reserve online tickets october bengal tiger mp news
Panna Tiger Reserve: online tickets for October safari, Bengal tiger (Photo - Social Media)

Panna Tiger Reserve: With over a hundred tigers, Panna Tiger Reserve, located in Madhya Pradesh, attracts tourists from far and wide. Preparations are underway to reopen it to tourists from 1 October onwards. However, road repair work has not yet begun due to the ongoing monsoon season. Advance online booking of tickets (online tickets) has been open for about a month, with bookings for the first week already full.

It is noteworthy that the core and buffer zone of Panna Tiger Reserve spans 1598 square kilometres. In the last tourist season, a total of 2.7 lakh tourists visited the reserve to witness its tigers and scenic beauty. This included over 15,000 foreign tourists. The tiger reserve earned ₹7.43 crore in the last tourist season—its highest revenue ever in a single season. (MP News)

See Tigers, Rare Vultures, and Fishing Cats

Currently, over 100 tigers, including cubs, roam freely in Panna Tiger Reserve, always a major attraction for tourists. This time, endangered vultures will also entice visitors. Seven out of the nine vulture species found in India are present in Panna Tiger Reserve. The endangered Fishing Cat is also found here and will be another attraction for tourists.

Hotels and Resorts Also Prepare

With online bookings for tourism in the core zone of Panna Tiger Reserve commencing, most hotels, resorts, and restaurants have also started advance online bookings. The tourism industry is now gearing up to regain momentum. Many have already booked hotels and resorts in advance. (MP News)

Points to Remember When Visiting the Park

  • The best times to visit the forests and spot animals are early morning and late afternoon.
  • Small tourist groups are ideal. A guide is mandatory when entering the forest.
  • Carry drinking water; do not disturb or harass animals. Respect the animals and their habitats.
  • Drive slowly, not exceeding 20 km/h, and do not honk. Animals have the right of way in the forest.
  • Refrain from smoking or lighting fires. Do not carry any firearms into the forest.

How to Reach Panna Tiger Reserve

  • By air: Khajuraho is the nearest airport. From there, the Madla Gate of Panna Tiger Reserve is a short distance away.
  • By train: Tourists arriving by train will need to reach Satna or Khajuraho railway stations. Madla Gate is approximately 110 km from Satna railway station and about half an hour from Khajuraho railway station.
  • By bus or bike: Tourists can travel by buses running between Panna and Chhatarpur and alight near Madla Gate. Madla Gate is approximately 25 km from the Panna district headquarters bus stand.
  • Entry points in the core zone: Madla, Hinauta, Akola
  • Entry points in the buffer zone: Akola, Jhinna

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 03:22 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Panna / Panna Tiger Reserve Reopens to Tourists from October 1
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.