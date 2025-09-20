Panna Tiger Reserve Reopens to Tourists from October 1

Panna Tiger Reserve: With over a hundred tigers, Panna Tiger Reserve, located in Madhya Pradesh, attracts tourists from far and wide. Preparations are underway to reopen it to tourists from 1 October onwards. However, road repair work has not yet begun due to the ongoing monsoon season. Advance online booking of tickets (online tickets) has been open for about a month, with bookings for the first week already full.
It is noteworthy that the core and buffer zone of Panna Tiger Reserve spans 1598 square kilometres. In the last tourist season, a total of 2.7 lakh tourists visited the reserve to witness its tigers and scenic beauty. This included over 15,000 foreign tourists. The tiger reserve earned ₹7.43 crore in the last tourist season—its highest revenue ever in a single season. (MP News)
Currently, over 100 tigers, including cubs, roam freely in Panna Tiger Reserve, always a major attraction for tourists. This time, endangered vultures will also entice visitors. Seven out of the nine vulture species found in India are present in Panna Tiger Reserve. The endangered Fishing Cat is also found here and will be another attraction for tourists.
With online bookings for tourism in the core zone of Panna Tiger Reserve commencing, most hotels, resorts, and restaurants have also started advance online bookings. The tourism industry is now gearing up to regain momentum. Many have already booked hotels and resorts in advance. (MP News)