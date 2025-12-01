Bridge Collapse in Madhya Pradesh: Four people fall into river after old bridge suddenly breaks in two near Nayagaon

MP breaking news: An old bridge over a river near Nayagaon village on the Pipariya road in the Nagar Bareli of Raisen district collapsed on Monday morning around 10 am. The middle portion of the bridge fell into the river. At the time of the incident, a scooty and a bike were on the bridge, and the four passengers on them fell into the river along with their vehicles. All four were seriously injured and have been referred to Bhopal after receiving first aid at Bareli hospital.