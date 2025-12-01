Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Raisen

Bridge Collapse in Madhya Pradesh: Four people fall into river after old bridge suddenly breaks in two near Nayagaon

Bridge Collapsed: A major accident was averted in MP on Monday morning when an old bridge suddenly collapsed near Nayagaon. Four people, including those on a bike and scooter, fell into the river and are in serious condition.

2 min read
Google source verification

Raisen

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

bareli-nayagaon bridge collapsed 4 injured mp breaking news

MP breaking news: An old bridge over a river near Nayagaon village on the Pipariya road in the Nagar Bareli of Raisen district collapsed on Monday morning around 10 am. The middle portion of the bridge fell into the river. At the time of the incident, a scooty and a bike were on the bridge, and the four passengers on them fell into the river along with their vehicles. All four were seriously injured and have been referred to Bhopal after receiving first aid at Bareli hospital.

Repair work was underway under the bridge

According to information, repair work had been going on under the bridge for a few days. The labourers had just left from under the bridge a short while before the incident, which saved their lives. As soon as the incident was reported, the police and administrative staff reached the spot. By then, the villagers had already taken the injured to the hospital.

Bus narrowly escaped

It is noteworthy that news of the dilapidated condition of this bridge had surfaced earlier. The concerned authorities did not carry out the repair work in time. Villagers stated that a bus was scheduled to pass by just a few minutes after the incident occurred, and it was about 300-400 meters away at the time of the collapse. Had the bus been on the bridge, a major accident could have occurred. (MP breaking news)

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 02:48 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Raisen / Bridge Collapse in Madhya Pradesh: Four people fall into river after old bridge suddenly breaks in two near Nayagaon

