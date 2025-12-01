Bridge Collapse in Madhya Pradesh: Four people fall into river after old bridge suddenly breaks in two near Nayagaon

MP breaking news: An old bridge over a river near Nayagaon village on the Pipariya road in the Nagar Bareli of Raisen district collapsed on Monday morning around 10 am. The middle portion of the bridge fell into the river. At the time of the incident, a scooty and a bike were on the bridge, and the four passengers on them fell into the river along with their vehicles. All four were seriously injured and have been referred to Bhopal after receiving first aid at Bareli hospital.
According to information, repair work had been going on under the bridge for a few days. The labourers had just left from under the bridge a short while before the incident, which saved their lives. As soon as the incident was reported, the police and administrative staff reached the spot. By then, the villagers had already taken the injured to the hospital.
It is noteworthy that news of the dilapidated condition of this bridge had surfaced earlier. The concerned authorities did not carry out the repair work in time. Villagers stated that a bus was scheduled to pass by just a few minutes after the incident occurred, and it was about 300-400 meters away at the time of the collapse. Had the bus been on the bridge, a major accident could have occurred. (MP breaking news)
Big NewsView All
Raisen
Madhya Pradesh
Trending