Work begins on Rs 1040 crore four-lane road, cutting distance between MP and UP

Along with the corridor, the district will be surrounded by four-lane roads. The Bhopal-Jabalpur National Highway has already been built, connecting Mandideep, Obaidullaganj, Bari, Bareli, and Udaipura. The Bhopal-Kanpur Corridor will connect the district headquarters. Recently, as announced by the Chief Minister, the process of constructing a four-lane road from Bhopal to Vidisha has also begun. This route will connect the world heritage site Sanchi, as well as Salamatpur and Diwanganj, to the district. Thus, there will be four-lane roads on both sides and in the middle of the district. Only the Sagar route remains, which has a two-lane road from Raisen to Begumganj.