Work begins on Rs 1040 crore four-lane road, cutting distance between MP and UP

Bhopal–Kanpur corridor: four-lane construction work starts
Bhopal-Kanpur Corridor: The construction process for the first phase of the 42 km long road from Bhopal to Koudi under the Bhopal-Kanpur Corridor has begun, which will connect to the second phase being built from Koudi to Vidisha. The four-lane road from Bhopal's Ratnagiri intersection via Raisen to Mori-Koudi village on Sanchi Road will pass through Gopalpur in Raisen, where a flyover will be constructed. For this, employees of the contractor BRC Construction Company began the measurement and labelling work on Friday.
The construction of this 42 km long four-lane road will be undertaken at a cost of ₹1040 crore, of which approximately ₹36 crore has been spent on land acquisition. To build the said road, 115 hectares of government and private irrigated and non-irrigated land has been acquired.
According to information, the design of the new road has been prepared in such a way that vehicles will be able to travel at a speed of 100 km per hour. A two-lane road from Bhopal to Sanchi was constructed only a few years ago. Now it will be converted into a four-lane road, which will make travel from Bhopal to Kanpur smoother and faster. This will not only boost trade but also significantly contribute to the development of the towns located in between.
According to NHAI, the four-lane road will have a divider approximately two meters wide in the middle, and a one-meter section of the road will be included for bike riders.
The construction from Koudi to Vidisha on this corridor, being built from Bhopal via Raisen to Mehgaon and Vidisha, is almost complete. Now, the work from Koudi to Bhopal is starting. With the construction of this corridor, the development of Raisen town will gain momentum. The expansion of the city in this direction has already begun with the bypass built earlier. Many government offices and private buildings are being constructed on the bypass. Hotels, restaurants, and dhabas are taking shape. The corridor will further accelerate the pace of development, leading to urban expansion and increased commercial activities.
There is only one village between Bhopal and Raisen from where a bypass will be constructed. This will also eliminate the dangerous valley near the Chidiya toll. Approximately a three km long bypass will be built. In addition, about 90 bridges and culverts will be constructed. This includes seven small and one large bridge over the Betwa river. The conversion from a two-lane to a four-lane road will reduce sharp turns and valleys, ensuring that vehicle speeds are not hampered and risks are minimised.
The compensation for the acquired land for the corridor's construction has been distributed, although the compensation for approximately 35-40 people is still pending. एसडीएम Manish Sharma stated that all compensation cases would be settled within a week. These are held up due to technical reasons, which will be resolved soon, ensuring no further obstacles in the road construction.
Along with the corridor, the district will be surrounded by four-lane roads. The Bhopal-Jabalpur National Highway has already been built, connecting Mandideep, Obaidullaganj, Bari, Bareli, and Udaipura. The Bhopal-Kanpur Corridor will connect the district headquarters. Recently, as announced by the Chief Minister, the process of constructing a four-lane road from Bhopal to Vidisha has also begun. This route will connect the world heritage site Sanchi, as well as Salamatpur and Diwanganj, to the district. Thus, there will be four-lane roads on both sides and in the middle of the district. Only the Sagar route remains, which has a two-lane road from Raisen to Begumganj.