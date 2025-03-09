High-Rise 'Plug and Play' Factory to Create 1500 Jobs in Madhya Pradesh

South-Based Shreevardhan Company Awarded Contract The contract for the construction of this project has been awarded to the South-based Shreevardhan Company, which will construct these high-rise buildings at a cost of ₹76 crore. The project is targeted for completion within 24 months. This factory is being developed on a 25-acre plot within the Oswal factory complex. It is estimated that this project will attract an investment of approximately ₹350 crore and generate employment for 1500 young people.

Boost for Garment, Electronics, and Auto Component Industries This project will prioritize industries involved in garment, electronics, and auto component manufacturing. According to MPIDC officials, this project will prove to be a boon for those establishing industries at a low cost. One block will contain 96 units, each with an approximate size of 1173 square feet.

Building to be Constructed According to Green Code This project is being designed along the lines of a mall and will be constructed in accordance with green building codes, making it environmentally friendly. Key Features: Solar panels will be installed on the roof of the building.

Large windows will ensure better natural light and ventilation. Key Amenities: Large 18 square metre lifts – allowing easy access for mini-tempos and trucks.

Direct loading and unloading facilities on the floor.

6-metre wide gallery – allowing two vehicles to pass easily.

Toilets, drinking water, and other basic amenities on each floor for workers.

Wide staircases and passenger lifts will also be available. Benefits for Local Industries and Youth This project will provide small investors with an opportunity to compete with larger industries. This will be the first of its kind high-rise industrial factory in the Mandideep industrial area, operating on a plug-and-play model. This project is being designed along the lines of a mall and will be constructed in accordance with green building codes, making it environmentally friendly.This project will provide small investors with an opportunity to compete with larger industries. This will be the first of its kind high-rise industrial factory in the Mandideep industrial area, operating on a plug-and-play model.