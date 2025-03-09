scriptHigh-Rise 'Plug and Play' Factory to Create 1500 Jobs in Madhya Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

High-Rise 'Plug and Play' Factory to Create 1500 Jobs in Madhya Pradesh

High-Rise Plug-and-Play Factory Planned for Mandideep: A high-rise ‘plug-and-play’ factory project is soon to commence in Mandideep, an industrial area of Madhya Pradesh.

RaisenMar 09, 2025 / 04:41 pm

Patrika Desk

A high-rise ‘plug and play’ factory project is set to commence soon in Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh. This project will provide fully equipped spaces for small industries. Undertaken by the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), this ambitious project involves the construction of two seven-storey buildings at a cost of ₹76 crore (760 million rupees). These buildings will house approximately 96 units, each measuring around 1200 square feet.

South-Based Shreevardhan Company Awarded Contract

The contract for the construction of this project has been awarded to the South-based Shreevardhan Company, which will construct these high-rise buildings at a cost of ₹76 crore. The project is targeted for completion within 24 months. This factory is being developed on a 25-acre plot within the Oswal factory complex. It is estimated that this project will attract an investment of approximately ₹350 crore and generate employment for 1500 young people.

Boost for Garment, Electronics, and Auto Component Industries

This project will prioritize industries involved in garment, electronics, and auto component manufacturing. According to MPIDC officials, this project will prove to be a boon for those establishing industries at a low cost. One block will contain 96 units, each with an approximate size of 1173 square feet.

Building to be Constructed According to Green Code

This project is being designed along the lines of a mall and will be constructed in accordance with green building codes, making it environmentally friendly.

Key Features:

  • Solar panels will be installed on the roof of the building.
  • Large windows will ensure better natural light and ventilation.

Key Amenities:

  • Large 18 square metre lifts – allowing easy access for mini-tempos and trucks.
  • Direct loading and unloading facilities on the floor.
  • 6-metre wide gallery – allowing two vehicles to pass easily.
  • Toilets, drinking water, and other basic amenities on each floor for workers.
  • Wide staircases and passenger lifts will also be available.

Benefits for Local Industries and Youth

This project will provide small investors with an opportunity to compete with larger industries. This will be the first of its kind high-rise industrial factory in the Mandideep industrial area, operating on a plug-and-play model.

Expert Opinions:

“This project will provide a large platform for small industries with low investment. It will prove to be a milestone for local businesses and youth.” — Amit Tiwari, Tax Consultant, Mandideep

“The contract for the multi-storey plug and play industrial building has been signed with the company. It will involve an investment of approximately ₹350 crore and provide employment to 1500 youths.” — Ashok Sengar, Engineer, MPIDC, Bhopal

News / National News / High-Rise 'Plug and Play' Factory to Create 1500 Jobs in Madhya Pradesh

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

MP: Congress may expel leaders who lean towards BJP, 500 complaints after elections

Political

MP: Congress may expel leaders who lean towards BJP, 500 complaints after elections

in 4 hours

Tejashwi’s dreams will remain unfulfilled, Nitish to be NDA’s CM face in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

National News

Tejashwi’s dreams will remain unfulfilled, Nitish to be NDA’s CM face in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

13 hours ago

Imtiaz Ali Wins Best Director at IIFA 2025

Entertainment

Imtiaz Ali Wins Best Director at IIFA 2025

in 5 hours

Gold Prices Near Rs 1 Lakh; Further Increase Expected in Next Two Months

Business

Gold Prices Near Rs 1 Lakh; Further Increase Expected in Next Two Months

in 4 hours

Latest National News

High-Rise 'Plug and Play' Factory to Create 1500 Jobs in Madhya Pradesh

National News

High-Rise 'Plug and Play' Factory to Create 1500 Jobs in Madhya Pradesh

in 4 hours

Tejashwi’s dreams will remain unfulfilled, Nitish to be NDA’s CM face in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

National News

Tejashwi’s dreams will remain unfulfilled, Nitish to be NDA’s CM face in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

13 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan’s Big Bonanza with Ladli Behna Scheme’s 22nd Instalment, MP Residents Rejoice!

National News

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan’s Big Bonanza with Ladli Behna Scheme’s 22nd Instalment, MP Residents Rejoice!

1 day ago

Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Increased Dearness Allowance for Employees

National News

Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Increased Dearness Allowance for Employees

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.