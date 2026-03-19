UP Rain: Sambhal Sees Sudden Weather Change with Gusty Winds and Rain, Bringing Relief from Heat

UP Rain: Sudden change in weather in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh
UP Rain Today: While people in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh were troubled by the scorching sun and heat on Wednesday, the weather took a sudden turn around 11:30 PM. Rain accompanied by strong dust storms cooled down the entire atmosphere. This sudden change caused a sharp drop in temperature, forcing those who were using fans and coolers to once again reach for their blankets. The minimum temperature plummeted to 16 degrees Celsius, giving a slight feel of December's chill in the month of March.
The weather department's warning proved to be accurate. Heavy rain lashed for about 25 minutes in Sambhal's Thana Ainchra Kamboah and over 20 surrounding villages. During this time, the wind speed was recorded at 20 kilometres per hour, whipping up dust and dry leaves into the air. When the temperature was around 25 degrees Celsius at night, this rain pushed the mercury even lower.
When the people of Sambhal woke up on Thursday morning, the weather was pleasant. The temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius at 8 AM. Meteorologists estimate that the maximum temperature today will only reach 31 degrees Celsius, which is about 5 degrees below the average temperature of the past month. In terms of the Air Quality Index (AQI), it was recorded at 156. Although this is not entirely 'clean' air, people are experiencing some relief in breathing as the dust settled in the atmosphere after the rain.
This sudden change in weather also impacted the city's vibrancy. With the Eid festival approaching, the markets of Sambhal saw a large crowd of shoppers late into the night. When strong, cold winds began to blow at 10:30 PM, it was a pleasant experience for the shoppers. However, such rapidly changing weather also increases the risk of health problems like colds, coughs, and viral fevers.
While the city dwellers are enjoying the pleasant weather, lines of worry have deepened on the faces of farmers in the rural areas. The standing wheat crop in the fields is nearing harvest, and strong winds and rain at this time could flatten it. Expressing concern, farmer Satyaveer said that even 20 minutes of rain had caused apprehension. If this spell of rain continues for the next one or two days, the ready crop could be ruined. Currently, there is no news of any major damage, but the possibility of light rain again between 12 PM and 6 PM has kept the farmers awake at night.