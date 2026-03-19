UP Rain: Sambhal Sees Sudden Weather Change with Gusty Winds and Rain, Bringing Relief from Heat

While the city dwellers are enjoying the pleasant weather, lines of worry have deepened on the faces of farmers in the rural areas. The standing wheat crop in the fields is nearing harvest, and strong winds and rain at this time could flatten it. Expressing concern, farmer Satyaveer said that even 20 minutes of rain had caused apprehension. If this spell of rain continues for the next one or two days, the ready crop could be ruined. Currently, there is no news of any major damage, but the possibility of light rain again between 12 PM and 6 PM has kept the farmers awake at night.