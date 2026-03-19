19 March 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Sambhal

UP Rain: Sambhal Sees Sudden Weather Change with Gusty Winds and Rain, Bringing Relief from Heat

Sambhal Weather: In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, a drop of 5 degrees Celsius in the district's temperature was recorded on Wednesday night due to a dust storm and approximately 25 minutes of rain.

2 min read

Sambhal

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 19, 2026

up rain sambhal weather update today

UP Rain: Sudden change in weather in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh

UP Rain Today: While people in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh were troubled by the scorching sun and heat on Wednesday, the weather took a sudden turn around 11:30 PM. Rain accompanied by strong dust storms cooled down the entire atmosphere. This sudden change caused a sharp drop in temperature, forcing those who were using fans and coolers to once again reach for their blankets. The minimum temperature plummeted to 16 degrees Celsius, giving a slight feel of December's chill in the month of March.

Rain in Over 20 Villages

The weather department's warning proved to be accurate. Heavy rain lashed for about 25 minutes in Sambhal's Thana Ainchra Kamboah and over 20 surrounding villages. During this time, the wind speed was recorded at 20 kilometres per hour, whipping up dust and dry leaves into the air. When the temperature was around 25 degrees Celsius at night, this rain pushed the mercury even lower.

Minor Relief from Pollution

When the people of Sambhal woke up on Thursday morning, the weather was pleasant. The temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius at 8 AM. Meteorologists estimate that the maximum temperature today will only reach 31 degrees Celsius, which is about 5 degrees below the average temperature of the past month. In terms of the Air Quality Index (AQI), it was recorded at 156. Although this is not entirely 'clean' air, people are experiencing some relief in breathing as the dust settled in the atmosphere after the rain.

Eid Festivities and Late-Night Crowds in Markets

This sudden change in weather also impacted the city's vibrancy. With the Eid festival approaching, the markets of Sambhal saw a large crowd of shoppers late into the night. When strong, cold winds began to blow at 10:30 PM, it was a pleasant experience for the shoppers. However, such rapidly changing weather also increases the risk of health problems like colds, coughs, and viral fevers.

Farmers' Concerns Grow

While the city dwellers are enjoying the pleasant weather, lines of worry have deepened on the faces of farmers in the rural areas. The standing wheat crop in the fields is nearing harvest, and strong winds and rain at this time could flatten it. Expressing concern, farmer Satyaveer said that even 20 minutes of rain had caused apprehension. If this spell of rain continues for the next one or two days, the ready crop could be ruined. Currently, there is no news of any major damage, but the possibility of light rain again between 12 PM and 6 PM has kept the farmers awake at night.

Share the news:

Related Topics

up news

up weather

UP Weather Forecast

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Updated on:

19 Mar 2026 01:04 pm

Published on:

19 Mar 2026 01:03 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Sambhal / UP Rain: Sambhal Sees Sudden Weather Change with Gusty Winds and Rain, Bringing Relief from Heat

Big News

View All

Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

Sambhal, Sambhal police, sambhal crime, up crime, up police
Sambhal

BJP Leader Murdered: Poisonous Injection Injected After Greeting

BJP leader killed, Gulfam Singh Yadav, Sambhal murder, BJP leader poison attack, UP politician death, Sambhal poisoning incident, Yadav killed by injection, Sambhal crime news, Yadav murder investigation, Junawai police case, Aligarh medical college, BJP leader shot dead, poisonous substance attack, Yadav political rivalry, UP police investigation, Yadav family statement,Uttar Pradesh news
UP News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.