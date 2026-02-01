10 February 2026,

Tuesday

Sehore

21 Trains to Halt at Sehore Station for Devotees Visiting Kubereshwar Dham

In view of the crowds of devotees expected at the Rudraksh Mahotsav and Mahashivratri fair at Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Kuberashwar Dham in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, the railway has taken a significant decision.

2 min read

Sehore

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 10, 2026

sehore

In view of the expected crowd of devotees at the Rudraksh Mahotsav and Mahashivratri fair in Kuberashwar Dham, located in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh , the railway has taken a significant decision. The railway has decided to provide a temporary halt to 21 pairs of Mail/Express and Superfast trains at Sehore railway station during the Mahashivratri fair to manage the additional rush of passengers.

According to a press release issued by Mukesh Kumar, Public Relations Officer of Ratlam Division of Western Railway, the temporary halt for 21 pairs of trains will be provided at Sehore railway station from February 13, 2026, to February 22, 2026.

These trains will have a stoppage

  • 12923/12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Nagpur Superfast Express
  • 19301/19302 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Yashwantpur Express
  • 22911/22912 Indore Howrah Shipra Express
  • 20414/20413 Indore Varanasi Superfast Express
  • 20416/20415 Indore Varanasi Superfast Express
  • 14115/14116 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Prayagraj Express
  • 19313/19314 Indore Patna Express
  • 19321/19322 Indore Patna Express
  • 19305/19306 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Kamakhya Express
  • 22645/22646 Indore Thiruvananthapuram North Express
  • 22191/22192 Indore Jabalpur Superfast Express
  • 12719/12720 Jaipur Hyderabad Superfast Express
  • 17019/17020 Hisar Hyderabad Express
  • 22909/22910 Valsad Puri Express
  • 20814/20813 Jodhpur Puri Express
  • 15560/15559 Ahmedabad Darbhanga
  • 19413/19414 Ahmedabad Kolkata Express
  • 22829/22830 Bhuj Shalimar Express
  • 22673/22674 Jodhpur-Mannargudi Express
  • 22468/22467 Gandhinagar Capital Varanasi Superfast Express
  • 19489/19490 Ahmedabad Gorakhpur Express

Rudraksh Mahotsav at Kuberashwar Dham from February 14

As every year, this year too, the Rudraksh Mahotsav will be organised at Kuberashwar Dham in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. This festival at Kuberashwar Dham, the abode of Shiv Mahapuran narrator Pandit Pradeep Mishra, will commence on February 14 and conclude on February 20. Along with this, with the aim of raising public awareness towards the environment this year, 'Green Shivratri' will be celebrated at Kuberashwar Dham. In the programme organised on the theme of environmental conservation, one crore saplings will be planted across the country and abroad on Mahashivratri. More than 10 lakh devotees are expected to attend this event in Sehore.

10 Feb 2026 10:37 pm

Sehore

Madhya Pradesh

Flood Sweeps Away Family During Picnic in MP; Rescue Efforts Underway

sehore
Sehore

BJP has not declared a candidate from Budhni seat, but a poster with the name of the candidate on the campaign

Budhni Assembly Seat
