21 Trains to Halt at Sehore Station for Devotees Visiting Kubereshwar Dham

In view of the expected crowd of devotees at the Rudraksh Mahotsav and Mahashivratri fair in Kuberashwar Dham, located in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh , the railway has taken a significant decision. The railway has decided to provide a temporary halt to 21 pairs of Mail/Express and Superfast trains at Sehore railway station during the Mahashivratri fair to manage the additional rush of passengers.
According to a press release issued by Mukesh Kumar, Public Relations Officer of Ratlam Division of Western Railway, the temporary halt for 21 pairs of trains will be provided at Sehore railway station from February 13, 2026, to February 22, 2026.
As every year, this year too, the Rudraksh Mahotsav will be organised at Kuberashwar Dham in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. This festival at Kuberashwar Dham, the abode of Shiv Mahapuran narrator Pandit Pradeep Mishra, will commence on February 14 and conclude on February 20. Along with this, with the aim of raising public awareness towards the environment this year, 'Green Shivratri' will be celebrated at Kuberashwar Dham. In the programme organised on the theme of environmental conservation, one crore saplings will be planted across the country and abroad on Mahashivratri. More than 10 lakh devotees are expected to attend this event in Sehore.