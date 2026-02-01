21 Trains to Halt at Sehore Station for Devotees Visiting Kubereshwar Dham

As every year, this year too, the Rudraksh Mahotsav will be organised at Kuberashwar Dham in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. This festival at Kuberashwar Dham, the abode of Shiv Mahapuran narrator Pandit Pradeep Mishra, will commence on February 14 and conclude on February 20. Along with this, with the aim of raising public awareness towards the environment this year, 'Green Shivratri' will be celebrated at Kuberashwar Dham. In the programme organised on the theme of environmental conservation, one crore saplings will be planted across the country and abroad on Mahashivratri. More than 10 lakh devotees are expected to attend this event in Sehore.