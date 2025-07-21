11 Roads Worth ₹724 Crore Approved for MP District

MP News: Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh has received a significant boost with the approval of 11 Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects. A total of ₹724.9 crore has been sanctioned for these projects.
According to Geeta Raghuvanshi, the Zila Panchayat President, a proposal for the construction of these roads was earlier sent to the Member of Parliament and the Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The funds have been approved based on his recommendation.
The approval of 11 PMGSY roads will benefit over a dozen villages in the district. The sanctioned amount will be used for road construction on the following routes: Panjh to Kirmachi Rusalli, Main Road to Rasoolpur, Kaal Bhairav Mandir to Awas Basti, Dholkhedi to Hinautiya, Lashkarpur Road to Jamaldi, Bhairokhedi Road to Piparhunta Basti, Sherpur Kasba Road to Umarakhedi, Khejda Sultan Road to Awas Basti, Karariya Lashkarpur Road to Jhadaun Basti, Muhana to Awas Basti Muhana, Kashiram Khejda to Mudrakheda, and Adarsh College to Nimkhiria Karar Tapra. These are currently unpaved roads.
Geeta Raghuvanshi, the Zila Panchayat President, stated that the road construction process will begin soon after receiving approval from the Zila Panchayat's general meeting.
The construction of these roads will provide significant relief to villagers, especially school children. Furthermore, she mentioned that the condition of cremation grounds across urban and rural areas will be assessed using geo-tagging to identify those requiring repairs.
She has instructed all Gram Panchayats to utilise funds from the 15th Finance Commission and the State Finance Commission to repair existing platforms and tin sheds in cremation grounds and to construct new temporary structures.