11 Roads Worth ₹724 Crore Approved for MP District

The approval of 11 PMGSY roads will benefit over a dozen villages in the district. The sanctioned amount will be used for road construction on the following routes: Panjh to Kirmachi Rusalli, Main Road to Rasoolpur, Kaal Bhairav Mandir to Awas Basti, Dholkhedi to Hinautiya, Lashkarpur Road to Jamaldi, Bhairokhedi Road to Piparhunta Basti, Sherpur Kasba Road to Umarakhedi, Khejda Sultan Road to Awas Basti, Karariya Lashkarpur Road to Jhadaun Basti, Muhana to Awas Basti Muhana, Kashiram Khejda to Mudrakheda, and Adarsh College to Nimkhiria Karar Tapra. These are currently unpaved roads.