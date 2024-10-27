International Scholarships for Students for Higher Education

University of Oxford The University of Oxford ranked second in the world, is a dream destination for every student. This university offers special scholarships to international students, including Pakistani students. The university has more than one scholarship program, and Pakistani students can apply for these programs. The university’s “Oxford Pakistan Program” offers scholarships specifically to Pakistani students, and many renowned Pakistani personalities have benefited from this program. If you want to achieve something special in your professional life, then apply for the “Oxford Pakistan Program” and carefully read the information provided on their website before applying.

The University of Southampton The University of Southampton, ranked 11th in the UK and 80th in the world, is another university in the UK that offers scholarships to international students. This university has around 500 students studying on scholarships in various courses. The university offers “Presidential Scholarship” and “The Great” scholarship programs to international students, including Pakistani students. The “The Great” scholarship program offers a grant of £10,000, along with tuition fees, for master’s programs. This university also offers PhD scholarships under the “Presidential Scholarship Program”. Pakistani students can also apply for special admission programs and scholarships.

The University of Glasgow The University of Glasgow, ranked 78th in the world, is another university in the UK that offers scholarships to international students, including Pakistani students. The university offers scholarships in science, law, and technology for various courses and degrees. The university’s “The Great” scholarship program offers a grant of £10,000, and another program offers a grant of £5,000. All information about these scholarships, courses, and admission can be found on their website.

The University of Manchester The University of Manchester, ranked 34th in the world and 6th in the UK, is another university that offers scholarships to international students, including Pakistani students. The university offers 100 merit-based scholarships to students from South Asia, including Pakistani students, for undergraduate programs. The university also offers 230 scholarships for master’s programs. All information about these scholarships, admission, and degrees can be found on their website.