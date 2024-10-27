scriptInternational Scholarships for Students for Higher Education | International Scholarships for Students for Higher Education | Latest News | Patrika News
Oct 27, 2024

Getting a scholarship to an international university is a dream of every student that can brighten their future. Currently, more than 64,000 Pakistani students are studying in various international universities, and this number is increasing every year. Pakistani students are offered special scholarships by renowned universities in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. This is a golden opportunity for students who want to pursue higher education. Many Pakistani students have the ability and qualifications to get these scholarships, but due to a lack of proper guidance and information, they are unable to apply correctly. Here, we have gathered information about some international universities that offer special scholarships to Pakistani students. We have also provided the complete process of applying for these scholarships, which will be helpful in the application process.

University of Oxford

The University of Oxford ranked second in the world, is a dream destination for every student. This university offers special scholarships to international students, including Pakistani students. The university has more than one scholarship program, and Pakistani students can apply for these programs. The university’s “Oxford Pakistan Program” offers scholarships specifically to Pakistani students, and many renowned Pakistani personalities have benefited from this program. If you want to achieve something special in your professional life, then apply for the “Oxford Pakistan Program” and carefully read the information provided on their website before applying.

The University of Southampton

The University of Southampton, ranked 11th in the UK and 80th in the world, is another university in the UK that offers scholarships to international students. This university has around 500 students studying on scholarships in various courses. The university offers “Presidential Scholarship” and “The Great” scholarship programs to international students, including Pakistani students. The “The Great” scholarship program offers a grant of £10,000, along with tuition fees, for master’s programs. This university also offers PhD scholarships under the “Presidential Scholarship Program”. Pakistani students can also apply for special admission programs and scholarships.

The University of Glasgow

The University of Glasgow, ranked 78th in the world, is another university in the UK that offers scholarships to international students, including Pakistani students. The university offers scholarships in science, law, and technology for various courses and degrees. The university’s “The Great” scholarship program offers a grant of £10,000, and another program offers a grant of £5,000. All information about these scholarships, courses, and admission can be found on their website.

The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester, ranked 34th in the world and 6th in the UK, is another university that offers scholarships to international students, including Pakistani students. The university offers 100 merit-based scholarships to students from South Asia, including Pakistani students, for undergraduate programs. The university also offers 230 scholarships for master’s programs. All information about these scholarships, admission, and degrees can be found on their website.

The University of Birmingham

The University of Birmingham, ranked 85th in the world and 12th in the UK, offers scholarships to international students, including Pakistani students. The university offers scholarships mainly for business administration and engineering programs. The university also offers a grant of £2,500 for undergraduate programs. Pakistani students can also apply for special scholarships offered by the university.

