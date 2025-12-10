Indigo CEO summoned by DGCA to appear with senior officials by 3 PM tomorrow

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) summoned the CEO of IndiGo to Delhi on Wednesday. This step has been taken by the government after a continuous spate of flight cancellations. The government is now intensifying its response to the airline's widespread operational disruptions. The DGCA has ordered IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to appear with senior officials from various departments by 3 PM on Thursday. During this time, the airline will have to answer several questions regarding future updates.