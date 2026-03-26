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Iran's Foreign Minister Denies Direct Talks with US, Cites Only Mediator Communication Amid Regional Tensions

US-Iran-War: Iran has refused direct talks with the United States, stating that messages are only being exchanged through intermediaries. Meanwhile, regional tensions and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remain a cause for global concern.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 26, 2026

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (Photo: IANS)

Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, the relationship between Iran and the United States is once again under discussion. The situation has become more sensitive following recent events between the two countries. In this context, Iran has clarified that it is not directly engaged in any talks with the US, but rather messages are being exchanged between the two nations solely through intermediaries. This statement comes at a time when military activities in the region have intensified and the diplomatic situation remains uncertain.

Messages Sent by the US – Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, stated that messages have been sent by the US through various channels in the past few days. Iran is responding to these messages through its friendly nations. However, he clarified that this cannot be termed as talks or negotiations, but merely an exchange of messages. He also said that Iran remains committed to its principles and will not make decisions under any pressure. Araghchi also indicated that some messages included a warning to the US not to attack Iran's infrastructure. Following this, the US withdrew its warning of a potential attack on Iran's nuclear sites. This development is considered significant amidst the escalating tensions in the region.

Iran Will End War on Its Own Terms

Iran has reiterated that it is not a country that initiates war and wishes to end this conflict, but it will do so only on its own terms. The Foreign Minister said that his country is not in favour of any agreement that brings only temporary peace. He believes that the cycle of repeated wars, negotiations, and ceasefires creates a dangerous situation. Iran has also made it clear that there are no plans for any formal talks at present. Its priority is to maintain the country's security and resistance capabilities. The government believes that talks in the current circumstances will not yield any concrete results and will only be a waste of time.

Iran Considering New Arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has also clarified its position regarding the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway falls within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman and is extremely important for global oil supply. Iran is considering new arrangements for the safe passage of ships in this region. Recent incidents involving attacks on Iran by the US and Israel, and Iran's military response in retaliation, have destabilised the entire region. This has also affected the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Experts believe that if tensions continue to rise in this manner, it could have a serious impact on the global oil market as well.

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Published on:

26 Mar 2026 08:57 am

News / World / Iran's Foreign Minister Denies Direct Talks with US, Cites Only Mediator Communication Amid Regional Tensions

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