Iran's Foreign Minister Denies Direct Talks with US, Cites Only Mediator Communication Amid Regional Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, stated that messages have been sent by the US through various channels in the past few days. Iran is responding to these messages through its friendly nations. However, he clarified that this cannot be termed as talks or negotiations, but merely an exchange of messages. He also said that Iran remains committed to its principles and will not make decisions under any pressure. Araghchi also indicated that some messages included a warning to the US not to attack Iran's infrastructure. Following this, the US withdrew its warning of a potential attack on Iran's nuclear sites. This development is considered significant amidst the escalating tensions in the region.