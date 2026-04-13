US-Iran War Fears Rise Again: Report Claims Possible Israel-US Strike on Iran

Tensions between the United States and Iran have risen again after talks between the two countries in Pakistan failed. Following the breakdown of discussions, fears are being expressed that a war could break out once again between the two nations.
Leaders from both sides have started exchanging sharp statements, further escalating the situation. Meanwhile, a report has revealed that Israel and the United States could restart military action against Iran, and preparations for the same have already been made.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their preparations for a possible new conflict with Iran. This information has emerged based on reports from leading Hebrew-language television channels in Israel, which are believed to be coordinated leaks from defense officials.
According to the report, Eyal Zamir has instructed the military to remain on high alert and be prepared for the possibility of fighting resuming at any time. Reports by Channel 12 and Channel 13 claim that not only could the conflict restart, but the army has also been warned about the possibility of a surprise attack from Iran.
Meanwhile, a public broadcaster, citing a senior defense official, said that Israel believes the war was stopped prematurely and that sufficient pressure was not exerted on Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missiles. The report also stated that Israel is now waiting for a decision from Donald Trump, after which military action against Iran could be resumed.
The United States has also taken a tough stance by announcing the implementation of a naval blockade against Iran. According to the US military, the blockade will come into effect from Monday, with the aim of increasing pressure on Iran. Strict monitoring will also be carried out on ship movements in the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, a report by The Wall Street Journal stated that the US President has spoken with advisors and given an interview to Fox News. It is being reported that after talks with Iran failed, multiple options are being explored and the military has been instructed to remain on alert.
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