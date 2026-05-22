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Trump Reverses Course: 5,000 Additional US Troops to Be Deployed to Poland

Trump reverses Pentagon's decision to cancel Poland troop deployment, announcing 5,000 additional US soldiers will be stationed in the country, raising the total American military presence there to 15,000.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

May 22, 2026

**US President Donald Trump (ANI)**

In yet another policy reversal, United States President Donald Trump has announced that America will send 5,000 additional troops to Poland — a dramatic about-turn from a decision taken just days prior.

Only recently, the Pentagon had suspended plans to deploy approximately 4,000 additional soldiers to Poland. However, Trump swiftly reversed that stance, making the announcement via social media.

In his post, Trump wrote that the decision was based on the successful election of Poland's current President, Karol Nawrocki — a candidate Trump had been proud to endorse — and on the strength of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Current US Troop Presence in Europe

According to American media reports, approximately 80,000 US troops are currently stationed across Europe, of which around 10,000 are based in Poland. The addition of 5,000 further soldiers would bring the total American military presence in Poland to 15,000. The deployment was framed by Trump as recognition of Poland as an exemplary American ally.

Why Were the Deployments Originally Cancelled?

The Pentagon had cancelled its earlier plans for a temporary troop deployment to Poland after the commander of US European Command received orders to reduce troop numbers. Acting Army Chief of Staff Christopher LaNeve disclosed this during a congressional hearing last week, revealing that the cancellation order had originated from the office of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Troops Being Withdrawn from Germany

In a separate development, the Pentagon had announced that approximately 5,000 American soldiers would be withdrawn from Germany over the next six to twelve months. The principal reason cited was German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's public criticism of America's role in the Iran conflict, as well as his perceived failure to adequately support NATO allies — matters that have reportedly drawn significant displeasure from Trump.

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Published on:

22 May 2026 09:17 am

News / World / Trump Reverses Course: 5,000 Additional US Troops to Be Deployed to Poland

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