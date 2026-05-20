Vance Warns: If Iran Gets the Bomb, It Will Set Off a Global Scramble

**US Vice President JD Vance (Photo: IANS)**
US Vice President JD Vance has issued a stark warning to Iran, saying that if Tehran succeeds in acquiring nuclear weapons, it would set off a dangerous global arms race that could destabilise the entire world order.
Speaking at a White House press briefing on Wednesday, Vance said the Trump administration believes Iran is genuinely interested in reaching a deal, and that Washington is engaging in negotiations in good faith. However, he made clear that diplomacy would not be used as a cover for Tehran to advance its nuclear ambitions.
"Iran becoming a nuclear-armed state would be the first domino," Vance said, warning that other countries in the Gulf region would swiftly pursue their own nuclear programmes in response — creating a world in which states that support terrorism are armed with the most destructive weapons available.
The remarks came just a day after President Donald Trump decided to postpone potential military strikes against Iran, following appeals from Qatar, the UAE and other Arab nations who argued that Tehran was showing a constructive attitude in ongoing peace talks.
Vance was careful to strike a dual tone — emphasising America's preference for a peaceful resolution whilst making unmistakably clear that military options remain firmly on the table. He said President Trump has no desire for war, but is fully prepared to authorise fresh military action should diplomacy fail.
The Vice President also struck a cautiously optimistic note, suggesting that Washington and Tehran have a genuine opportunity to reset their long-fractured bilateral relationship — provided both sides demonstrate the political will to do so.
The US position, as articulated by Vance, rests on a firm red line: Iran will not be permitted to become a nuclear-armed state under any circumstances. The administration is equally determined to keep the global number of nuclear powers from expanding, viewing that goal as central to long-term international stability.
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