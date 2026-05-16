China to buy 200 aircraft from US, President Trump and Boeing confirm

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has returned after wrapping up his two-day visit to China. This was the first visit to China by a US President in 9 years. During this time, he also met with China's President Xi Jinping, and the two presidents held a nearly two-hour meeting.
Several crucial issues were discussed during this meeting, and multiple major deals were also signed between the two nations. Among these, one deal was finalised with the American aircraft manufacturing company, Boeing.
US President Trump has announced that China has agreed to buy 200 aircraft from Boeing.
Boeing has also confirmed this. This deal was reached during the recent meeting between Trump and Jinping.
This is China's first deal with Boeing in nearly a decade, which could prove to be a significant milestone for the American aviation industry. Trump shared this information during a conversation with journalists. Trump also mentioned that in the coming times, China could further expand this deal and purchase up to 750 aircraft, though the likelihood of this is low.
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