Questions Raised Over Pakistan’s Role as Iran-US Talks Remain Stalled: Report

Doubts Begin to Grow in America Over Pakistan's Intentions (AI Image)
The ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran have reached a new turning point. Iran responded after ten days to the American peace proposal, but President Donald Trump declared Tehran's conditions unacceptable. According to Iranian media, Tehran has demanded a complete end to the war, formal recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and the lifting of all American sanctions.
Trump Calls Conditions Rubbish
Trump rejected Iran's demands outright, calling them rubbish. Neither side has made the actual terms of the negotiations public, but it is clear that both parties remain firmly stuck on their respective positions.
Throughout ten weeks of conflict, Iran has continuously sought to signal that it will not yield under pressure. Despite strikes from the United States and Israel, Tehran is projecting itself as being in a position of strength. Iranian leadership believes that a prolonged conflict will allow it to exert greater pressure on Washington and secure larger economic and political gains.
China Proposed as Guarantor
Iran has proposed that China serve as a guarantor for any potential agreement. Iranian officials have stated that any deal must carry guarantees at the level of the United Nations Security Council.
Questions Raised Over Pakistan's Role
Questions are now being raised within the United States about Pakistan's role. On one hand, Pakistan has been presenting itself as a mediator between Iran and America. On the other hand, it stands accused of playing a double game.
According to a CNN report, several officials close to the Trump administration suspect that Pakistan is not accurately conveying America's true position and displeasure to Iran.
The report also claims that some American officials believe Pakistan has been presenting Iran's stance to Washington in a softer and more positive light than it actually is. This has increased doubts within the Trump administration about Pakistan's credibility.
Iranian Military Aircraft Permitted to Use Pakistani Airbase
A CBS News report has raised further serious questions about Pakistan's role. According to the report, Pakistan quietly permitted Iranian military aircraft to park at its Nur Khan airbase in order to protect them from potential American strikes.
Citing two American officials, CBS reported that a few days after Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran in April, Tehran sent several aircraft to Nur Khan airbase. These included an RC-130 aircraft belonging to the Iranian Air Force, which is used for gathering intelligence and conducting surveillance.
The report also stated that Iran sent some civilian aircraft to Afghanistan, though it is not clear whether military aircraft were present there as well.
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