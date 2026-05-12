12 May 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Questions Raised Over Pakistan’s Role as Iran-US Talks Remain Stalled: Report

Amid ongoing US-Iran tensions, Tehran demanded an end to the war, lifting of sanctions, and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz — all of which President Donald Trump rejected. Pakistan has also been accused of allowing Iranian military aircraft to use its airbase and playing a double role before America.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

May 12, 2026

US-Iran Ceasefire Extension 2026

Doubts Begin to Grow in America Over Pakistan's Intentions (AI Image)

The ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran have reached a new turning point. Iran responded after ten days to the American peace proposal, but President Donald Trump declared Tehran's conditions unacceptable. According to Iranian media, Tehran has demanded a complete end to the war, formal recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and the lifting of all American sanctions.

Trump Calls Conditions Rubbish

Trump rejected Iran's demands outright, calling them rubbish. Neither side has made the actual terms of the negotiations public, but it is clear that both parties remain firmly stuck on their respective positions.

Throughout ten weeks of conflict, Iran has continuously sought to signal that it will not yield under pressure. Despite strikes from the United States and Israel, Tehran is projecting itself as being in a position of strength. Iranian leadership believes that a prolonged conflict will allow it to exert greater pressure on Washington and secure larger economic and political gains.

China Proposed as Guarantor

Iran has proposed that China serve as a guarantor for any potential agreement. Iranian officials have stated that any deal must carry guarantees at the level of the United Nations Security Council.

Questions Raised Over Pakistan's Role

Questions are now being raised within the United States about Pakistan's role. On one hand, Pakistan has been presenting itself as a mediator between Iran and America. On the other hand, it stands accused of playing a double game.

According to a CNN report, several officials close to the Trump administration suspect that Pakistan is not accurately conveying America's true position and displeasure to Iran.

The report also claims that some American officials believe Pakistan has been presenting Iran's stance to Washington in a softer and more positive light than it actually is. This has increased doubts within the Trump administration about Pakistan's credibility.

Iranian Military Aircraft Permitted to Use Pakistani Airbase

A CBS News report has raised further serious questions about Pakistan's role. According to the report, Pakistan quietly permitted Iranian military aircraft to park at its Nur Khan airbase in order to protect them from potential American strikes.

Citing two American officials, CBS reported that a few days after Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran in April, Tehran sent several aircraft to Nur Khan airbase. These included an RC-130 aircraft belonging to the Iranian Air Force, which is used for gathering intelligence and conducting surveillance.

The report also stated that Iran sent some civilian aircraft to Afghanistan, though it is not clear whether military aircraft were present there as well.

Share the news:

Related Topics

US Israel Iran War

world news

Updated on:

12 May 2026 12:55 pm

Published on:

12 May 2026 12:53 pm

News / World / Questions Raised Over Pakistan’s Role as Iran-US Talks Remain Stalled: Report

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Israel Iran War

Six Bodies Discovered in Cargo Train Carriage Near US-Mexico Border

Train boxcar
World

Iran Launches Fresh Attack on UAE with Missiles and Drones

Iran launches missiles and drones
World

US Court Delivers Another Blow to Donald Trump: 10% Tariff Ruled Illegal

Donald Trump
News Bulletin

Iranian foreign minister visits China ahead of potential deal with America, adding to Trump’s tensions

Abbas Araghchi and Wang Yi
World

21 Killed and 61 Injured in Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion in China

Fireworks factory explosion in china
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.