Drone Attack Kills Six in Sudan

A drone strike on a residential area in the city of El Daein, in Sudan's East Darfur state, killed six people on Tuesday. The deaths were confirmed by two local residents and a member of staff at El Daein hospital.
Five further people were wounded in the attack and have been admitted to El Daein hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Three of them are reported to be in a critical condition.
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have blamed the Sudanese army for the strike. The army has yet to issue any response. East Darfur state is currently under RSF control.
Sudan's civil war between the army and the paramilitary RSF has been ongoing since 15 April 2023. The conflict has caused thousands of deaths, displaced millions from their homes, and triggered serious medical and food crises affecting crores of people. Several countries have called for an end to the fighting, though there is no sign of it abating.
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