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Trump Warns Iran: ‘Clock Is Ticking’ as Peace Talks Stall

Trump warns Iran to move fast or face destruction as nuclear peace talks collapse over uranium demands, sanctions, and the blocked Strait of Hormuz.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

May 18, 2026

Donald Trump on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump (AI-generated representative image)

President Donald Trump turned up the heat on Tehran Sunday, issuing his most aggressive warning yet as diplomatic efforts to end the two-month-old U.S.-Iran conflict showed no signs of progress.

"For Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!" the president posted on Truth Social, signalling his rapidly thinning patience with Iranian negotiators.

The outburst followed yet another breakdown in talks. Washington had presented a framework demanding Tehran surrender its enriched uranium stockpile, scale back its nuclear facilities to a single operating site, drop all claims for war compensation, and accept that the bulk of its frozen overseas assets would remain blocked. Iran refused, instead pushing to separate nuclear discussions from the broader peace process entirely — a condition the White House flatly rejected.

Behind closed doors, Trump gathered his top national security advisers over the weekend to weigh military options should diplomacy fail. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, squeezing global oil markets and adding economic urgency to an already volatile standoff.

Iran has shown little urgency at the negotiating table. Each time a framework appeared within reach, Tehran shifted its position — demanding concessions on sanctions, compensation, and the right to continue uranium enrichment. To Washington, this pattern looks less like genuine diplomacy and more like deliberate stalling, buying Tehran time to rebuild military capacity and outlast American political will.

Pakistan, the lone mediator in the conflict, has been unable to close the gap between two sides that fundamentally disagree on what a deal should look like. Trump spoke Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with both leaders signalling they were watching Tehran's next move closely.

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Published on:

18 May 2026 09:31 am

News / World / Trump Warns Iran: ‘Clock Is Ticking’ as Peace Talks Stall

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