Israel Strikes Lebanon Again, 5 Dead Including Children

Israel carries out airstrikes in Lebanon
Israeli forces carried out fresh airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Sunday, killing at least five people and wounding 15 others in what Lebanese sources are describing as another violation of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.
Among the dead were two children. The injured — including women and children — were rushed to nearby hospitals, with several reported to be in critical condition.
The strikes come despite a 45-day ceasefire that had recently been announced between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Israeli forces have repeatedly breached previous ceasefires as well, and the latest round of attacks suggests the truce remains fragile.
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health Emergency Operations Centre reported that since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed a total of 2,988 people in Lebanon and wounded 9,210 others. The casualties include not only Hezbollah fighters but also a significant number of civilians.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, has continued to retaliate. The group claimed on Sunday that its fighters launched a suicide drone attack on an Israeli military vehicle and struck an Israeli troop unit in the town of Biyada. The group has also conducted periodic drone attacks on northern Israel. However, Hezbollah's retaliatory efforts have had limited impact against the sustained Israeli military campaign.
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