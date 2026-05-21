Iran and US Continue Nuclear Talks Despite Deep Mutual Distrust

Iran and the United States are pressing ahead with diplomatic negotiations even as profound mistrust continues to shadow the relationship, Tehran's foreign ministry has confirmed.
Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters that talks between the two countries are ongoing, acknowledging that Iran views Washington with considerable scepticism but has chosen to remain at the table regardless. The negotiations are being conducted through Pakistan, which has taken on the role of intermediary between the two nations. Iran is currently preparing a formal response to the latest message received from Washington.
Baghaei indicated that Tehran has received an American reply to its peace proposals and is examining it carefully from every angle. He expressed hope that the diplomatic process could bring an end to hostilities across all active fronts, including in Lebanon.
The spokesman did not shy away from the difficulties underpinning the talks, pointing to what he described as a very poor track record from the American side over the past eighteen months — a reference to what Iran perceives as repeated instances of Washington going back on its commitments.
Despite the ongoing dialogue, Baghaei made clear that Iran was not letting its guard down. "Our eyes are open and our armed forces remain on alert," he said, adding that Iran could not extend trust or goodwill to its counterpart even while negotiations continue. He dismissed American claims about imposing any kind of deadline as "laughable," insisting that Iran would pursue its national interests regardless of outside pressure.
The remarks come after US President Donald Trump revealed that military strikes on Iran had been considered as recently as 19 May, before he decided against the action following consultations with leaders from across the Middle East.
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