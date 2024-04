बड़ा हमलाः मैं सरकार नहीं बदलता तो कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय की पॉकेट में होता पैसा

#WATCH | Guna, Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "Ladli Behena are getting Rs. 1250 in their bank accounts. Had I not changed the government, then that money would have been in Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath's pockets.… pic.twitter.com/bZHXefabIM