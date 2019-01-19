UP Board Exam Center 2020 : हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट के सभी छात्र परीक्षा केन्द्रों की सूची यहां देखें

UP Board Exam Center 2020 : उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद द्वारा हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट कक्षा 10 और 12 (Class - 10th or 12th) की परीक्षा केन्द्रों की सूची यूपी बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट upmsp.edu.in जारी कर दी गई है।

जालौन. उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद द्वारा 2020 में होने वाली हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट कक्षा 10 और 12 (Class - 10th or 12th) की परीक्षा केन्द्रों की सूची यूपी बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट upmsp.edu.in जारी कर दी गई है। UP Board की हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा 2020 में 18 फरवरी से शुरू होगी। यूपी बोर्ड हाईस्कूल की परीक्षा 12 दिन में तो वहीं इंटरमीडिएट कक्षा 12 की परीक्षा 15 दिनों में समाप्त हो जाएगी। हाईस्कूल की परीक्षा 08:00 बजे से शुरू होगी और 11:15 बजे तक चलेगी और इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा 02:00 से शुरू होकर 05:15 बजे तक चलेगी।

इस बार 2020 में होने वाली यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा का मूल्यांकन 15 से 25 मार्च के बीच होगा और 20 से 25 अप्रैल 2020 के बीच यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा का परिणाम आ सकता है। बता दें कि डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा ने पहले ही घोषणा कर दी थी कि परीक्षा की तारीख तय होने के साथ ही परीक्षा की कापियां चेक करने की तिथि भी जारी कर दी जाएगी।

हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट के सभी छात्र परीक्षा केन्द्रों की सूची पीडीएफ फाइल में यहां से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

UP Board exam Center 2020 List IN UP PDF - Click Here