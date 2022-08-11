बिहार में सत्ता परिवर्तन के बाद शिंदे खेमे के मंत्री का बड़ा दावा, बोले-ये एक फेज है, नीतीश कुमार कभी भी पलट सकते हैं

Maharashtra: सीएम शिंदे आज शाम तक कर सकते है मंत्रियों के विभागों का बंटवारा, मंत्री दीपक केसरकर ने दी यह बड़ी अपडेट
दरअसल सियासी गलियारों को सिर्फ बिहार को लेकर अब चर्चा शुरू है। बीजेपी से नाता तोड़कर नीतीश कुमार ने आरजेडी से हाथ मिलाया है और सरकार बनाई है। बावजूद इसके अब भी कई लोगों नेताओं को लगता है कि वह पाला बदल सकते हैं। पिछले पांच सालों में नीतीश कुमार ने दो बार पलटी मारी है।
It's just a phase. I don't mean to criticise him (CM Nitish Kumar). He's a senior politician who has served the state well as the CM. But he may reconsider his decision if he feels that he has picked the wrong party. That's not unprecedented: Maha Min Deepak Kesarkar, on #Bihar pic.twitter.com/3IRj4RDQt5— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022