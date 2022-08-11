scriptDeepak Kesarkar Reacts on Bihar New Govt Formation, Says It's just a phase, Nitish Kumar may change his decision | बिहार में सत्ता परिवर्तन के बाद शिंदे खेमे के मंत्री का बड़ा दावा, बोले-ये एक फेज है, नीतीश कुमार कभी भी पलट सकते हैं | Patrika News

बिहार में जारी सियासी संग्राम भले ही खत्म हो गया है। नीतीश कुमार ने आठवीं बार सीएम पद की शपथ ली है। नई सरकार गठन को लेकर सियासी बयानबाजी का दौर शुरू है। इसी बीच महाराष्ट्र में शिंदे गुट के मंत्री दीपक केसरकर ने बड़ा दावा किया है।

Published: August 11, 2022 04:08:11 pm

Deepak Kesarkar On Nitish Kumar: बिहार में नीतीश कुमार ने बीजेपी को बड़ा झटका देते हुए आरजेडी के समर्थन से सरकार बना ली है। इसे लेकर बयानबाजी का दौर शुरू है। इन सब के बीच महाराष्ट्र सरकार में मंत्री और शिंदे गुट के विधायक दीपक केसरकर ने बड़ा दावा किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये एक फेज है, नीतीश कुमार कभी भी पलट सकते हैं।
महाराष्ट्र सरकार में मंत्री दीपक केसरकर ने कहा कि यह सिर्फ एक चरण है। मेरा मतलब उनकी (CM नीतीश कुमार) आलोचना करना नहीं है। वे एक वरिष्ठ राजनेता हैं जिन्होंने CM के रूप में राज्य की अच्छी सेवा की है। लेकिन अगर उन्हें लगता है कि उन्होंने गलत पार्टी चुनी है तो वह अपने फैसले पर पुनर्विचार कर सकते है।
दरअसल सियासी गलियारों को सिर्फ बिहार को लेकर अब चर्चा शुरू है। बीजेपी से नाता तोड़कर नीतीश कुमार ने आरजेडी से हाथ मिलाया है और सरकार बनाई है। बावजूद इसके अब भी कई लोगों नेताओं को लगता है कि वह पाला बदल सकते हैं। पिछले पांच सालों में नीतीश कुमार ने दो बार पलटी मारी है।
बिहार में नीतीश कुमार ने 8वीं बार सीएम पद की शपथ ली है। साथ ही एनडीए से अलग होते ही नीतीश कुमार की जेडीयू बीजेपी को लेकर आक्रामक है। प्रेस वार्ता कर जेडीयू ने कहा कि वह सीबीआई और ईडी से नहीं डरती है। साथ ही नीतीश की पार्टी ने जांच एजेंसियों का दुरुपयोग करने का भी आरोप लगाया है।
वहीं दूसरी तरफ बीजेपी नेता सुशील मोदी ने भी बड़ा दावा किया है। उनका कहना है कि नई सरकार साल 2025 में अपना कार्यकाल पूरा करने से पहले ही गिर जाएगी। मोदी ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार ने पीएम मोदी और एनडीए को वोट देने वाली बिहार की जनता का अपमान किया है।
Subhash Yadav

