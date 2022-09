Monsoon Withdrawn: देश से मानसून की विदाई हुई शुरू, सितंबर के अंत तक महाराष्ट्र से रवानगी की संभावना, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

SW Monsoon has withdrawn frm parts of SW Rajasthan & adj Kutch today,

20Sept.Normal Dt 17 Sept.

Met Conditions:

Anti-cyclonic circulation at 850hPa

No RF last 5days

Water vapour imagry show dry WX conditions ovr region.

Withdrawal Line;Khajuwala,Bikaner, Jodhpur,Naliya pic.twitter.com/fe88pzDAwR