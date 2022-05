जल संकट का असर! दिल्ली में लोगों ने पानी की कैन को जंजीर से बांध कर लगाया ताला

Visited Wazirabad Barrage to inspect raw water discharged by Haryana. Haryana is not releasing Delhi's fair share of water. Yamuna's water level has fallen from 674.5ft to 669ft i.e. a fall of 5.5ft (above sea lvl). Hence, water production in our WTP is reduced by 60-70 MGD. pic.twitter.com/uxCzDnR0GG