तस्करी का नया जरिया बना ड्रोन, पंजाब में पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन से ड्रग्स और हथियार फिर हुई बरामद

Punjab | BSF troops recovered 3 packets, containing 7.5 kgs of suspected heroin, 1 pistol, 2 magazines & 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, that were carried by a drone entering from Pakistan in the area near Churiwala Chusti, Fazilka. They had tried to intercept it by firing: PRO BSF pic.twitter.com/sDrR0mMjjF