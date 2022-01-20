तमिलनाडुः लावण्य के लिए न्याय की उठी मांग, जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन के विरोध में छात्रा ने की आत्हत्या

WHO!? Lavanaya a student of scared heart Higher secondary school from Tamilnadu WHAT HAPPENED!? She ended her precious life at the age of 16. WHY!? 'Forced conversion' her atrocious missionary school forced her to covert. She was tortured for resisting.. #JusticeforLavanya pic.twitter.com/GT2s5HKyMv — స్వాति Chinதலா 🇮🇳 (@SChintalach) January 20, 2022

So many such cases in just last 2 months. From Central Schools to Private Schools, there is attempt by some non-Hindu teachers to convert the Hindu students. This is not acceptable & these teachers should be immediately expelled & punished. #JusticeforLavanya pic.twitter.com/47P2zqN2cK— Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) January 20, 2022