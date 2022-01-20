scriptTamil Nadu Student Lavanya Committ Suicide In Protest against forced conversion | तमिलनाडुः लावण्य के लिए न्याय की उठी मांग, जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन के विरोध में छात्रा ने की आत्हत्या | Patrika News

तमिलनाडुः लावण्य के लिए न्याय की उठी मांग, जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन के विरोध में छात्रा ने की आत्हत्या

तमिलनाडु के तंजावुर में 12 वीं की एक छात्रा लावण्य ने जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन कराए जाने के विरोध में खुदकुशी की कोशिश की है। लावण्य के इस कदम को लेकर लोगों में काफी नाराजगी है। वहीं बढ़ते दबाव के बीच अब इस मामले में हॉस्टल वॉर्डन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: January 20, 2022 06:15:18 pm

तमिलनाडु के तंजावुर में 12वीं कक्षा की एक छात्रा की ओरसे आत्महत्या की कोशिश का मामला सामने आया है। बताया जा रहा है कि लावण्या नाम की इस छात्रा ने ऐसा कदम उठाया कि हर किसी को सोचने पर मजबूर कर दिया। दरअसल छात्रा को जबरन ईसाई धर्म अपनाने के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है। इसका विरोध करने पर जब छात्रा को सफलता नहीं मिली तो उसने अपनी जान देने का मन बना लिया है। लावण्या के इस कदम को लेकर लोगों में खासी नारजगी है। लोगों ने लावण्य को न्याय दिलाने के लिए अभियान भी शुरू कर दिया है। वहीं इस मामले में एक गिरफ्तारी भी की गई है।
Tamil Nadu Student Lavanya Committ Suicide In Protest against forced conversion
जब परिजन छात्रा को डॉक्टर के पास ले गए तो वह कुछ भी रिस्पॉंड नहीं कर रही थी और बुधवार 19 जनवरी को उसकी मौत हो गई है। फिलहाल इस मामले की जांच में पुलिस जुट गई है।

ये है मामला

लावण्या तंजावुर के सेंट माइकल्स गर्ल्स होम नाम के एक बोर्डिंग हाउस में थी। लावण्या की मौत के बाद एक वीडियो सामने आया जिसमें छात्रा ने इस बात को कबूला है कि हॉस्टल में उसे लगातार डाटा जाता था और उससे हॉस्टल के सभी कमरो को साफ करने के लिए भी कहा जाता था। यही नहीं छात्रा ने आरोप लगाया कि उसे लगातार ईसाई धर्म अपनाने के लिए भी मजबूर किया जा रहा था। परेशान होकर लावणण्या ने कीटनाशक खाकर अपनी जान दे दी।
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक स्कूल ने छात्रा से कहा था कि अगर वह स्कूल में अपनी पढ़ाई जारी रखना चाहती है तो उसे ईसाई धर्म अपनाना होगा। लावण्या ने 9 जनवरी की रात को बेचैनी के लक्षण दिखाए, जहां उसे लगातार उल्टी होने के बाद स्थानीय क्लिनिक ले जाया गया। छात्रावास के वार्डन ने उसके माता-पिता को बुलाया और उन्हें घर ले जाने के लिए कहा। इसके बाद लावण्या को तंजौर के सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

जस्टिस फॉर लावण्या

लावण्य की मौत के बाद राजनीतिक दलों से लेकर लोगों में खासा नाराजगी है।लोग लावण्य को इंसाफ दिलाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। इसको लेकर ट्विवटर पर #JusticeForLavyana नाम से अभियान भी चलाया जा रहा है।
इस अभियान में बीजेपी से लेकर अन्य लोगों ने लावण्या के लिए न्याय की मांग की है। बीजेपी ने तो बकायदा प्रोटेस्ट मार्च भी निकाला है।
वार्डन गिरफ्तार

शिकायत मिलते ही पुलिस लावण्या से पूछताछ करने अस्पताल पहुंची। पूछताछ में पुलिस को पता चला की लावण्या को काफी प्रताड़ित किया गया है और उसे धर्म बदने के लिए भी मजबूर किया गया है। शिकायत के आधार पर पुलिस ने वार्डन सकायामारी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वहीं मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

धीरज शर्मा

