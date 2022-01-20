तमिलनाडुः लावण्य के लिए न्याय की उठी मांग, जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन के विरोध में छात्रा ने की आत्हत्या

तमिलनाडु के तंजावुर में 12 वीं की एक छात्रा लावण्य ने जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन कराए जाने के विरोध में खुदकुशी की कोशिश की है। लावण्य के इस कदम को लेकर लोगों में काफी नाराजगी है। वहीं बढ़ते दबाव के बीच अब इस मामले में हॉस्टल वॉर्डन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
नई दिल्ली
Published: January 20, 2022 06:15:18 pm
Atrocities by Christian educational Institute #JusticeforLavanya https://t.co/puZcAJpAQF— SathyaVijayakumar (@vijayakumarrrr) January 20, 2022
#JusticeforLavanya dmk terrorists are responsibile for killing hindus . Reality of ricebags pic.twitter.com/H5KRxzH9bU— Bittunath (@Bitna75109972) January 20, 2022
WHO!?
Lavanaya a student of scared heart Higher secondary school from Tamilnadu
WHAT HAPPENED!?
She ended her precious life at the age of 16.
WHY!?
'Forced conversion' her atrocious missionary school forced her to covert. She was tortured for resisting..#JusticeforLavanya pic.twitter.com/GT2s5HKyMv— స్వాति Chinதலா 🇮🇳 (@SChintalach) January 20, 2022
So many such cases in just last 2 months. From Central Schools to Private Schools, there is attempt by some non-Hindu teachers to convert the Hindu students. This is not acceptable & these teachers should be immediately expelled & punished. #JusticeforLavanya pic.twitter.com/47P2zqN2cK— Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) January 20, 2022
