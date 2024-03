इंडिया ब्लॉक की महारैली: एक मंच पर जुटेंगे 'इंडिया गठबंधन' के नेता, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

#WATCH | Delhi: On the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan today, CPI-M leader Brinda Karat says, "The message is that people from all over the country have gathered against this dictator and communal government. This Maha rally in Delhi is against Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant… pic.twitter.com/ZmSSr2FjLQ— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024