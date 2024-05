Bihar News: राजनाथ बोले- बिना लोकलाज नहीं चल सकता लोकतंत्र

SARAN, MAY 2 (UNI):- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with BJP Saran Lok Sabha candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary and others being garlanded by supporters at an election rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Saran on Thursday. UNI PHOTO-59U

