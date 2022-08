CWG 2022: वेटलिफ्टिंग में अचिंता शुली ने रिकॉर्ड बनाते हुए भारत को दिलाया तीसरा गोल्ड

Achinta Sheuli bags #TeamIndia's third 🥇 at @birminghamcg22 👏🎆



All three gold medals so far have been won by our weightlifters 🏋‍♂️🏋‍♀️🏋‍♂️#EkIndiaTeamIndia | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/kCJVxFVNYI