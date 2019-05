View this post on Instagram

I am what I am because of the strength, love and positivity I can channel from all the various super women that surround me – my mum, my girlfriends, my co-stars, my doctors, teachers, trainers and Gosh, even, my core team. Power-women warriors and so proud! So here’s taking the opportunity to wish all the lovely ladies out there, an inspiring and empowering Women’s Day. … And so to celebrate and ensure you put your best foot forward, @Skechersindia and I have put together a special contest. 2 lucky winners get the chance to strut in style with @skechersindia shoes. Oh! you don’t have to do much 😉, Just… 1. Follow @skechersindia 2. Then in the comment section below tag the women who’ve helped/encouraged you to step it up in life 3. Go to the @skechersindia page and type “DONE” on their latest post featuring your’s truly, ME! 😊 4. The winners will be announced on the @skechersindia page the following Friday, The 15th of March 2019. 5. While multiple entries are allowed, sadly this contest is applicable only to India. #IWD2019 #SkechersVibe