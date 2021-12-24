Bigg Boss 15: शमिता ने मारा राखी को धक्का, राखी रोते हुए बोलीं- 'कराई है ब्रेस्ट सर्जरी, ये डैमेज हो जाता है'

रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस सीजन 15 फिनाले की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। 'बिग बॉस 15' में जब से राखी सावंत की एंट्री हुई है घर में हंगामा और बढ़ गया है। हाल ही में राखी सावंत और शमिता शेट्टी का झगड़ा हुआ। यह झगड़ा तब शुरू होता है जब राखी, देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी को टास्क जीता देती हैं।
Published: December 24, 2021 02:36:34 pm
What is this behaviour #ShamitaShetty “ PUSH BHI KRO AUR PHIR RO BHI KHUD “ 🤯😂you’re so repetitive with that crying after going violent , same what you did with #MooseJattana and now #RakhiSawant OH GOD !— 🕊𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒖 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 (@mygardenoflily) December 23, 2021
#RakhiSawant
Where is Shamita's pain in shoulder gone when she has got energy to push??
Otherwise she has got bandage here and there, she gets exemption from every physical task but then she shows this violence— Xavier (@imMXavier) December 23, 2021
राखी ने कहा- "शमिता ने मुझे इतनी जोर से धक्का मारा है। मैं किसे बोलूं। मैं अपनी मां और भगवान की कसम खाती हूं उसने चेस्ट पर मारा है।" राखी के साथ इस मौके पर देवोलीना, प्रतीक तथा तेजस्वी सपोर्ट में खड़े नजर आए। सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर मिक्सड रिएक्शन मिल रहे हैं। एक तरफ जहां कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि शमिता ने राखी को धक्का देकर खुद ही रोना शुरू कर दिया। तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ लोगों को बिग बॉस 15 में राखी की एंट्री बोरिंग लग रही है। उनका कहना है कि वो एंटरटेनर से ज्यादा एनॉयइंग लग रहीं हैं।
Why #Teja pretends to be innocent, it's as fake as #RakhiSawant !!
Very clearly #ShamitaShetty pushed on shoulder, and Rakhi the drama queen started crying on fake implants damage..
This is getting so irritating now..why such morons are even entertained on national TV? #BB15— GoGetter (@BetterGoGetter) December 23, 2021
