Bigg Boss 15: शमिता ने मारा राखी को धक्का, राखी रोते हुए बोलीं- 'कराई है ब्रेस्ट सर्जरी, ये डैमेज हो जाता है'

रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस सीजन 15 फिनाले की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। 'बिग बॉस 15' में जब से राखी सावंत की एंट्री हुई है घर में हंगामा और बढ़ गया है। हाल ही में राखी सावंत और शमिता शेट्टी का झगड़ा हुआ। यह झगड़ा तब शुरू होता है जब राखी, देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी को टास्क जीता देती हैं।

Published: December 24, 2021 02:36:34 pm

बिग बॉस सीजन 15 फिनाले की ओर बढ़ रहा है। इसलिए टिकट टू फिनाले टास्क जीतने के लिए हर एक प्रतियोगी अपना पूरा दम लगा रहे है। पिछले एपिसोड में संचालक राखी सावंत ने बड़ा हंगामा मचाया। प्रत्येक राउंड में अपनी फ्रेंड देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी को चीटिंग कर जिताने के लिए राखी सावंत को बहुत बुरा भला सुनना पड़ा। वही राखी के इस संचालन के कारण शमिता शेट्टी ने अपना आपा खोया।
दरअसल राखी सावंत टिकट टू फिनाले टास्क का संचालन कर रही थी, इस टास्क के दौरान उनकी शमिता शेट्टी के साथ जबरदस्त लड़ाई हो गई। बातों ही बातों में दोनों एक दूसरे को गालियां देने लगती हैं। दोनों की बहस इतनी बढ़ जाती है कि राखी, शमिता के करीब जाने लगीती हैं। शमिता, राखी को बार बार करीब ना आने के लिए कहती हैं। लेकिन राखी इस बात को नहीं मानती हैं। दोनों के बीच बहस इतनी बढ़ गई कि शमिता ने उन्हें दोनों हाथों से पीछे की ओर धकेल दिया। इसके बाद भी घर में हंगामा होता ही रहा। गुरुवार के एपिसोड में दिखाया गया कि इस झगड़े के बाद राखी देवोलीना और तेजस्वी के साथ बैठी हुई काफी भावुक नजर आती हैं। इसके बाद उनके दिल का दर्द छलक उठा। राखी ने अपने स्ट्रगल का जिक्र करते हुए कहा जब शमिता ने उन्हें धक्का दिया उससे उन्हें काफी तकलीफ हुई क्योंकि उनका ब्रेस्ट इंप्लांट हुआ है।

तेजस्वी के सवाल करने पर कि आपने ब्रेस्ट इंप्लांट क्यों करवाया, तब राखी ने कहा कि बॉलीवुड में अपना करियर बनाने के लिए उन्हें कुछ सर्जरी करानी पड़ी थीं। राखी ने ये भी कहा कि आयु के बढ़ने के साथ इन सर्जरी में पोज का इश्यू हो जाता है। इसके कारण हेल्थ इश्यू भी हो सकता है। राखी की यूं रोता देख उनके प्रशंसक सपोर्ट में आ गए हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर राखी के प्रशंसक शमिता शेट्टी को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं।
राखी ने कहा- "शमिता ने मुझे इतनी जोर से धक्का मारा है। मैं किसे बोलूं। मैं अपनी मां और भगवान की कसम खाती हूं उसने चेस्ट पर मारा है।" राखी के साथ इस मौके पर देवोलीना, प्रतीक तथा तेजस्वी सपोर्ट में खड़े नजर आए। सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर मिक्सड रिएक्शन मिल रहे हैं। एक तरफ जहां कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि शमिता ने राखी को धक्का देकर खुद ही रोना शुरू कर दिया। तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ लोगों को बिग बॉस 15 में राखी की एंट्री बोरिंग लग रही है। उनका कहना है कि वो एंटरटेनर से ज्यादा एनॉयइंग लग रहीं हैं।

