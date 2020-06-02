  • Hindi News
Warning: इस Photo को ना बनाए अपने मोबाइल का Wallpaper, वरना क्रैश हो जाएगा Phone!

Photo को साझा करने वाले शख्स दावा कर रहे हैं कि इसे अपने फोन का wallpaper ना बनाए वरना आपका smartphone काम करना बंद कर देगा।

 

By: Vivhav Shukla

Published: 02 Jun 2020, 12:27 AM IST

नई दिल्ली। सोशल मीडिया (Soical Media) पर एक तस्वीर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है। ये तस्वीर दिखने में जितनी मनमोहक लग रही है उससे कहीं ज्यादा खतरनाक है। तस्वीर को साझा करने वाले शख्स दावा कर रहे हैं कि इसे अपने फोन का wallpaper ना बनाए वरना आपका smartphone काम करना बंद कर देगा।

दरअसल, ट्विटर पर @UniverseIce नाम के हैंडल से ये फोटो साझा की गई है। फोटो शेयर करने वाले शख्स ने चेतावनी दी, कृपया इस तस्वीर को कभी वॉलपेपर ना बनाए, खासतौर पर सैमसंग मोबाइल यूजर्स! इससे आपका फोन क्रैश हो सकता है! इसे ट्राई ना करें। अगर कोई आपको यह तस्वीर भेजता है, तो उसे इग्नोर कर दें।

इस पोस्ट के सोशल मीडिया पर आते ही कई लोगों ने अपने फोन में इसे wallpaper भी बनाया जिसके बाद उनका फोन काम करना बंद कर दिया। एक यूजर ने बताया कि जब मैंने ओरिजनल फोटो को Weibo अपलोड किया, तो पाया कि उसका रंग बदल गया।मुझें इस फोटो का खेल समझ नहीं आ रही है। वहीं एक दूसरे यूजर ने कहा कि ये एक वायरस है जिससे मेरा फोन काम नहीं कर रहा है।

 
 
 

देखिए लोगों ने क्या कहा?

