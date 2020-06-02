Warning: इस Photo को ना बनाए अपने मोबाइल का Wallpaper, वरना क्रैश हो जाएगा Phone!

नई दिल्ली। सोशल मीडिया (Soical Media) पर एक तस्वीर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है। ये तस्वीर दिखने में जितनी मनमोहक लग रही है उससे कहीं ज्यादा खतरनाक है। तस्वीर को साझा करने वाले शख्स दावा कर रहे हैं कि इसे अपने फोन का wallpaper ना बनाए वरना आपका smartphone काम करना बंद कर देगा।

WARNING！！！

Never set this picture as wallpaper, especially for Samsung mobile phone users!

It will cause your phone to crash!

Don't try it!

If someone sends you this picture, please ignore it. pic.twitter.com/rVbozJdhkL — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2020

This is not a joke, please do not try, I hope someone can understand its crash mechanism to avoid the harm of such wallpapers to the phone. Please developers to study it, this is the original picture of the wallpaper:https://t.co/qPBv9iE56t — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2020

दरअसल, ट्विटर पर @UniverseIce नाम के हैंडल से ये फोटो साझा की गई है। फोटो शेयर करने वाले शख्स ने चेतावनी दी, कृपया इस तस्वीर को कभी वॉलपेपर ना बनाए, खासतौर पर सैमसंग मोबाइल यूजर्स! इससे आपका फोन क्रैश हो सकता है! इसे ट्राई ना करें। अगर कोई आपको यह तस्वीर भेजता है, तो उसे इग्नोर कर दें।

इस पोस्ट के सोशल मीडिया पर आते ही कई लोगों ने अपने फोन में इसे wallpaper भी बनाया जिसके बाद उनका फोन काम करना बंद कर दिया। एक यूजर ने बताया कि जब मैंने ओरिजनल फोटो को Weibo अपलोड किया, तो पाया कि उसका रंग बदल गया।मुझें इस फोटो का खेल समझ नहीं आ रही है। वहीं एक दूसरे यूजर ने कहा कि ये एक वायरस है जिससे मेरा फोन काम नहीं कर रहा है।

देखिए लोगों ने क्या कहा?

When I tried to upload the original image (left) to Weibo, I found that its color to change (right). At this time, the image became harmless, but when uploaded to twitter, the original image still does not change color, still harmful. So I suspect it may be related to color gamut pic.twitter.com/0A1PlUqlpv — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2020

Don't try this it actually crashed my samsung phone — Aneesh Gupta (@aneeshguptaag) May 31, 2020

What the hell bro , It is frozen



How to get back to normal ?#GalaxyS20Ultra 😢😟😳😳 pic.twitter.com/GZfCfPY7vO — Learning 2.1 (@vamsiexplores) May 31, 2020