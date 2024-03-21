ताइवान में घुसे चीन के 32 फाइटर जेट, युद्धपोतों की तैनाती, क्या शुरू होने वाली है जंग?

इस लेटर पर फिर ताइवान के विदेश मंत्रालय ने भी विश्व के कई संगठनों से चीन की इस हरकत पर ध्यान देने की अपील की थी। इसके दो दिन बाद ही ताइवान में चीन ने घुसपैठ कर दी।
32 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 of the aircraft entered Taiwan’s SW, SE, and Eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond. pic.twitter.com/S5Kj4QsJeP— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) March 21, 2024
चीन को जवाब देने के लिए ताइवान भी तैयार
We’re grateful to @Europarl_EN VP @jcoetjen & other 27 MEPs from @EPP, @RenewEurope, @ecrgroup & @GreensEFA for urging @icao to address #China’s unilateral actions affecting flight routes near #Taiwan🇹🇼! Let’s protect aviation from the geopolitical agenda of any single country. https://t.co/BmK1CM9AY5— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) March 19, 2024
क्या है ग्रे जोन ?
China repeatedly violates agreements on flight routes near #Taiwan. This endangers stability in the region and puts flight safety around #Taiwan at risk. Together with 27 MEPs, I have called on @icao to take immediate action. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/y4P4Wz8m3k— Jan-Christoph Oetjen (@jcoetjen) March 18, 2024