ताइवान में घुसे चीन के 32 फाइटर जेट, युद्धपोतों की तैनाती, क्या शुरू होने वाली है जंग?

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Mar 21, 2024 12:20:12 pm

Jyoti Sharma

ताइवान (Taiwan) ने दावा किया है कि चीन के 32 फाइटर जेट्स भीतर घुस आए हैं और यही नहीं चीन ने अपने 5 नौसैनिक जहाज भी वहां तैनात कर दिया है। इसे लेकर ताइवान के विदेश मंत्रालय ने चीन की इस हरकत को रोकने के लिए विश्व के कई संगठनों से अपील भी की है।

अपनी विस्तारवादी नीति के लिए पूरी दुनिया में बदनाम चीन (China) ने अब एक और हिमाकत कर दी है। ताइवान को अपने स्वामित्व वाला देश बताने वाले चीन ने अब ताइवान में घुसपैठ कर दी है। ताइवान (Taiwan) का दावा है कि चीन के 32 फाइटर जेट उसके देश में घुस आए हैं और यही नहीं चीन के 5 नौसैनिक जहाज भी वहां तैनात कर दिए गए हैं। गौर करने वाली बात ये है कि इस दावे के 3 दिन पहले ही यूरोपियन पार्लियामेंट (European Parliament) के कुछ सदस्यों ने ताइवान के पास से होकर गुजरने वाले चीन के एरियल रूट पर ध्यान देने के लिए यूनियन को पत्र लिखा था। इसमें लिखा था कि चीन की ये हरकत चीन और ताइवान के बीच हुए समझौतों के उल्लंघन है।

इस लेटर पर फिर ताइवान के विदेश मंत्रालय ने भी विश्व के कई संगठनों से चीन की इस हरकत पर ध्यान देने की अपील की थी। इसके दो दिन बाद ही ताइवान में चीन ने घुसपैठ कर दी।
चीन के 32 फाइटर जेट और 5 नौसैनिक जहाजों की घुसपैठ

ताइवान न्यूज़ की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक ताइवान के राष्ट्रीय रक्षा मंत्रालय (MND) ने बताया है कि उसने बीते 20 मार्च को सुबह 6 बजे से आज सुबह 6 बजे तक 32 चीनी सैन्य विमानों और पांच पीपुल्स लिबरेशन आर्मी नेवी (PLAN) जहाजों की निगरानी की है। इन 32 फाइटर विमानों में से 20 ने ताइवान जलडमरूमध्य (Strait) की मध्य रेखा को पार किया और ताइवान के दक्षिण-पश्चिमी, दक्षिणपूर्वी और पूर्वी वायु रक्षा क्षेत्र में घुस गए। मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि वो लगातार इन चीनी विमानों और जहाजों की निगरानी कर रहे हैं और उनकी एक-एक गतिविधि को मॉनिटर कर रहे हैं।
चीन को जवाब देने के लिए ताइवान भी तैयार
चीन की इस हरकत का जवाब देने कि लिए ताइवान (Taiwan) ने भी अपने फाइटर जेट और नौसैनिक जहाज तैनात कर दिए और एयर डिफेंस मिसाइल सिस्टम को भी तैनात कर दिया। बता दें कि ताइवान के जिस क्षेत्र में चीन ने घुसपैठ की है वो ग्रे जोन में आता है।
क्या है ग्रे जोन ?
बता दें कि पूरे विश्व में चीन की ग्रे जोन रणनीति काफी चर्चा हैं और इसके लिए चीन (China) चौतरफा घेरा जा रहा है। चीन ताइवान के चारों ओर फाइटर जेट्स और नौसैनिक जहाजों का बेड़ा तैनात कर जो सैन्य दबाव बना रहा है। उसे ही ग्रे जोन कहा गया है यानी ये युद्ध से एक कदम पहले की रणनीति होती है। इसके एक कदम बाद युद्ध ही होता है।
