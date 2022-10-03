scriptBomb threat on Iranian plane going from Indian airspace to China | चीन जा रहे ईरान के विमान में बम की खबर के बाद जयपुर में दी लैंडिंग की इजाजत, निगरानी के लिए भेजे गए सुखोई | Patrika News

एएनआई द्वारा भारतीय हवाई क्षेत्र में ईरानी यात्री जेट पर 'बम की धमकी' की सूचना दी गई है। प्रारंभिक रिपोर्टों के अनुसार यात्री विमान ईरान से चीन जा रहा था। तेहरान, ईरान से चीन में ग्वांगझू को जा रहे प्लेन में बम अलर्ट के बाद महान एयर ने दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे एटीसी से संपर्क किया। दिल्ली एटीसी ने विमान को जयपुर जाने का सुझाव दिया लेकिन विमान के पायलट ने मना कर दिया और भारतीय हवाई क्षेत्र छोड़ दिया बताया जा रहा है। घटना के बाद वायु सेना को अलर्ट कर दिया गया है।

जयपुर

Updated: October 03, 2022 01:11:19 pm

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई द्वारा भारतीय हवाई क्षेत्र में ईरानी यात्री जेट पर 'बम की धमकी' की सूचना दी गई है। प्रारंभिक रिपोर्टों के अनुसार यात्री विमान ईरान से चीन जा रहा था। एएनआई द्वारा भारतीय हवाई क्षेत्र से गुजर रहे ईरानी यात्री जेट पर 'बम की धमकी' की सूचना दी गई थी। प्रारंभिक रिपोर्टों के अनुसार यात्री विमान ईरान से चीन जा रहा था। ट्रिगर के अलर्ट होने के बाद, IAF ने अपने सुखोई Su-30MKI फाइटर जेट्स को अलर्ट किया था और इसके बाद उन्हें भारतीय एयरफोर्स की निगरानी में चीनी एयरस्पेस में जाने दिया गया। विमान को दिल्ली में लैंडिंग की अनुमति नहीं दी गई थी और उसे जयपुर तथा लुधियाना में लैंडिंग करने को कहा गया था पर महान एयरलाइंस ने इन शहरों लैंडिंग करने से इंकार कर दिया।
mahan-airlines.jpg
फाइल तस्वीर
भारतीय एयरस्पेस में था विमान
विदेशी विमान अपने अंतिम गंतव्य के रूप में चीन की ओर जा रहा था और इस दौरान भारतीय हवाई क्षेत्र में प्रवेश कर गया था। इसके बाद विमान के साथ भारतीय वायु यातायात नियंत्रण से अलर्ट साझा किया गया। सूत्रों ने एएनआई को बताया कि पंजाब और जोधपुर एयरबेस से भारतीय वायु सेना के एसयू -30 एमकेआई लड़ाकू विमानों को विमान को रोकने के लिए अलर्ट किया गया था और इन विमानों ने इस विमान का पीछा करते हुए उड़ान भी भरी थी।
दिल्ली में नहीं उतारा गया विमान

बम की धमकी की प्रकृति अभी भी स्पष्ट नहीं है। विमान ईरान की महान एयरलाइंस का बताया जा रहा है। हालाँकि, मंजूरी के बाद, विमान अब चीन की ओर जा चुका था, पर पहली बार इस रिपोर्ट को लिखते समय, यह भारतीय हवाई क्षेत्र के ऊपर था और इसकी सुरक्षा एजेंसियों द्बारा बारीकी से निगरानी की जा रही थी। इसमें अपडेट यह है कि फिलहाल विमान को चीन की सीमा में प्रवेश कर गया है। विमान की निगरानी कर रही सुरक्षा एजेंसियां के सूत्रों ने एएनआई को बताया है।
सूत्रों के अनुसार, दिल्ली में सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को बोर्ड पर बम की संभावना के बारे में जानकारी मिली थी, जिससे अलर्ट हो गया और विमान को दिल्ली में उतरने की अनुमति नहीं दी गई।
चीन जा रहे ईरान के विमान में बम की खबर के बाद जयपुर में दी लैंडिंग की इजाजत, निगरानी के लिए भेजे गए सुखोई
