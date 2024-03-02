Mission Moon: चांद पर इंसानों को ले जाएगा अब ये स्पेसक्राफ्ट

स्पेस डॉट कॉम की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक चीन इससे पहले शेनझोऊ और तियानझोऊ नाम के स्पेसक्राफ्ट लॉन्च कर चुका है। इनके जरिए उसके एस्ट्रोनॉट्स चीनी स्पेस स्टेशन तियानगॉन्ग जाते हैं। यह स्पेस स्टेशन पृथ्वी की निचली कक्षा में चक्कर लगाता है। चीनी स्पेस एजेंसी सीएनएसए ने अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को चांद पर ले जाने वाले यान और लैंडर के नाम सुझाने के लिए आम जनता के लिए प्रतियोगिता रखी थी। करीब 200 प्रविष्टियों से दोनों के नाम चुने गए।
🚨China just named its spacecraft that will put its astronauts on the moon!— NoBSSpace (@NoBSSpace) March 1, 2024
There goal is to put astronauts on the moon by 2030.
It seems like everybody's just racing to the moon.
Now the name, Mengzhou, will transport 3 astronauts into lunar orbit.
Its full debut is… pic.twitter.com/STlOvnlcWj
रोबोटनुमा कार में घूमेंगे चांद पर...
The China Manned Space Agency said Thursday that China's manned lunar exploration program is progressing smoothly with the Long March-10 rocket, the manned spacecraft Mengzhou, the lunar lander Lanyue, and the moon-landing suit in the prototype development stage. pic.twitter.com/fRoRIKqa5n— China Science (@ChinaScience) February 29, 2024