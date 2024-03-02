script Mission Moon: चांद पर इंसानों को ले जाएगा अब ये स्पेसक्राफ्ट | China introduced spacecraft to send astronauts to the moon | Patrika News
Mission Moon: चांद पर इंसानों को ले जाएगा अब ये स्पेसक्राफ्ट

Mar 02, 2024

Jyoti Sharma

2030 से पहले चीनी यात्रियों को चांद पर उतारने के लिए चीन तैयारी कर रहा है। उसने एस्ट्रोनॉट्स को चांद पर ले जाने वाले स्पेसक्राफ्ट और लैंडर का मॉडल पेश किया है।

चीन 2030 से पहले अपने अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को चांद पर उतारने की तैयारी कर रहा है। इसके लिए उसने अपने लैंडर और यान का मॉडल पेश कर दिया है। अंतरिक्ष यान का नाम ‘मेंगझोऊ’ और लैंडर का नाम ‘लानुई’ रखा गया है। चीनी भाषा में मेंगझोऊ का मतलब सपने का जहाज, जबकि लानुई का मतलब चांद की तारीफ करना है।
स्पेस डॉट कॉम की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक चीन इससे पहले शेनझोऊ और तियानझोऊ नाम के स्पेसक्राफ्ट लॉन्च कर चुका है। इनके जरिए उसके एस्ट्रोनॉट्स चीनी स्पेस स्टेशन तियानगॉन्ग जाते हैं। यह स्पेस स्टेशन पृथ्वी की निचली कक्षा में चक्कर लगाता है। चीनी स्पेस एजेंसी सीएनएसए ने अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को चांद पर ले जाने वाले यान और लैंडर के नाम सुझाने के लिए आम जनता के लिए प्रतियोगिता रखी थी। करीब 200 प्रविष्टियों से दोनों के नाम चुने गए।
3 एस्ट्रोनॉट जाएंगे

मेंगझोऊ में सात एस्ट्रोनॉट अंतरिक्ष की यात्रा कर सकते हैं, लेकिन यह तीन एस्ट्रोनॉट्स को चांद पर ले जाएगा। इसके पहले कई परीक्षण होने हैं। पहली परीक्षण उड़ान 2027 में संभव है। यान और लैंडर चाइना एयरोस्पेस साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी कॉर्पोरेशन बना रहा है।
रोबोटनुमा कार में घूमेंगे चांद पर...
मेंगझोऊ यान और लानुई लैंडर की लॉचिंग अलग-अलग रॉकेट से होगी। दोनों चांद की ऑर्बिट में एक-दूसरे से जुड़ जाएंगे। एस्ट्रोनॉट्स को लैंडर में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। इसके बाद यान चांद की तरफ रवाना होगा। लानुई में 200 किलोग्राम का क्रू रोवर भी होगा। एस्ट्रोनॉट इस रोबोटनुमा कार में चांद पर घूम सकेंगे।

