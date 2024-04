Solar Eclipse 2024: सूर्य ग्रहण के दौरान सूरज के पास दिखा कुछ ऐसा, वैज्ञानिक, बोले- ऐसा पहले कभी नहीं देखा

Ever seen a total solar #eclipse from space? Here is our astronauts' view from the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/2VrZ3Y1Fqz

Next sat loop like this with much better resolution likely in 2045. There will be USA eclipses before that, but the Aug2045 one is CA to FL and more than 6 minutes of totality at maxima. https://t.co/T2I8d7tq0D— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) April 8, 2024