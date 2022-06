'आप कुछ नहीं कर सकते!', कम उम्र में बेटी Nysa Devgn के फेम से क्यों परेशान हैं पिता Ajay Davgn?

Introducing Superstar @ajaydevgn as family man.Son of Veena Devgan , Husband of Kajol , Brother of Neelam Devgan and Father of Nysa Devgan. You Know What I Mean .Happy Womens Day To All. #AjayDevgn #veenadevgn #kajol #nysadevgn #HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/TYkLPpQLyN