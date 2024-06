Ajay Devgn की नई फिल्म हो गई कन्फर्म, ‘सिंघम अगेन’ के बाद शुरू करेंगे इसकी शूटिंग

Exciting News… #AjayDevgn to star in biopic of India's first Dalit cricketer Palwankar Baloo; to be helmed by #TigmanshuDhulia.



The project reportedly draws inspiration from historian Ramchandra Guha's book, which delves into the life and struggles of Palwankar Baloo. pic.twitter.com/MMrbY2Qh4W