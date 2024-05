Raid 2 Update: नई तारीख को रेड डालेंगे अमय पाठक यानी Ajay Devgn, बदल गई ‘रेड-2’ की रिलीज डेट

#BreakingNews… AJAY DEVGN: RAID 2 RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT



The new release date of #Raid2 has been announced on 26th February 2025, #Mahashivratri. It will set the box office on fire, directed by #RajkumarGupta. Cast #AjayDevgn, #RiteishDeshmukh and #VaaniKapoor pic.twitter.com/7Q6DmyXBKu