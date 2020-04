दिहाड़ी मजदूरों के फंड जुटाने के लिए अर्जुन कपूर वर्चुअल डेट पर जाने को हुए तैयार

View this post on Instagram

With the help of @give_india, we at @fankindofficial and @arjunkapoor have come together to help provide cash in hand to daily wage workers who have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown. This is our opportunity to truly help those less fortunate than us. 100% of your donation will go to the daily wager workers. GiveIndia has identified more than 60 thousand families that need our help. So please open your hearts and donate as much as you can. And my super awesome brother will virtually hang out with 5 lucky winners who donate with a very entertaining dinner on Saturday night. Trust me, he is the funniest person to hangout with - I have this on good authority coz he’s my daily dose of laughter hehe.. and you’ll can do this from the comfort of your own home! Video chat zindabad! So pls log on to fankind.org/arjun & donate! (Link in bio) #FankindXArjun #Covid19