‘भाग मिल्खा भाग’ के बाद फरहान खान ला रहे है ‘तूफान’, मस्कुलर बॉडी देख फैंस हुए हैरान !

If you want to do your best, you need the best to guide and teach you. Privileged to have @darrellfoster, the man who choreographed #Ali & #BleedForThis take the boxing bouts in #Toofan to a whole other level. 😊🙏🏼🥊 @rakeyshommehra @excelmovies @drewnealpt @samir_jaura