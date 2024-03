'सलमान खान तुझे सूअर ना बनाया तो...' KRK ने दी खुलेआम धमकी

Hello, Bina Gardan Wale, Genda Jaise Dikhne Wale, Gadhe Ki Tarah Chalne Wale, acting main 0, Nalle @BeingSalmanKhan! You tried to kill me and destroy future of my children. So it’s personal now. You said this dialogue to #BiggBoss contestant #ZubairKhan:- Agar Maine Tujhe Kutta… pic.twitter.com/1ijjRMkvUh